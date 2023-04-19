The Home County Music and Art Festival returns to Victoria Park for its 48th edition this summer.
The festival runs July 14-16 and features about 40 musical acts on six stages. Award-winning fiddler Ashley MacIsaac is the Saturday headliner.
"(MacIsaac) was our Saturday headliner in 2014. He brings a lot of excitement and energy to the stage," said Darin J. Addison, the festival's artistic director.
Waterdown, Ont.'s Terra Lightfoot will make her Home County debut as the opening headliner Friday night, and Vancouver-born singer-songwriter Stephen Fearing will close out the festival Sunday.
It will be a solo show for Fearing, a co-founder of the Juno-winning band Blackie and the Rodeo Kings.
"We're just really excited. It's been a long time since he's played at the festival. Well over 10 years at least," Addison said.
Other acts include Indigenous artist Aysanabee, Sultans of String and The Snake Charmer, a female bagpiper from India, now based in Canada.
London-area performers include the Pairs, the Cedar Sisters, the Allen Family Reunion, Maggie's Wake, Willow Switch, Ben Heffernan and Saveria.
Local artist Dawn Redskye, a multi-talented performer of Anishinaabe and Irish descent, will open the festival Friday at 6 p.m.
The admission-by-donation festival started in 1974 as the Home County Folk Festival. About 100 juried Canadian craft artisans, a community stage and food vendors are also part of the event.
Home County drew about 40,000 people to Victoria Park last summer, but with more planning time and no pandemic restrictions this year, organizers hope for crowds of 50,000 to 55,000.
"We're looking forward to the best Home County yet," Addison said. "This year should have been the 50th edition of the festival, but because of COVID, it's the 48th. But we're excited to see what the 50th edition brings in two years."
