New Brunswick is looking at creating a law that would allow police to force people with an extreme drug addiction into treatment, a controversial measure that would upend a decades-long policy of encouraging only voluntary rehabilitation.
Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said the Progressive Conservative government had decided it needed to take sharper measures, given all the problems caused by a few people, mostly in the cities, who tie up police with calls and give headaches to businesses and residents because they are often high on drugs and getting into trouble.
“We’re looking at legislation that would enable officers to deal with some of the extreme case of addictions and mental health that we’re seeing,” the minister told Brunswick News. “There are some who simply either don't want to go to treatment and the daily calls about them are tying up a lot of resources for police. And it’s also having a very large impact on businesses and residents in these urban areas.”
A risk of increased deaths?
A doctor who treats people with substance use disorder said forcing people involuntarily into rehab would do more harm than good.
Sara Davidson said the real solution would be for the province and Ottawa to put more money toward housing, with appropriate support services, for people who live on the streets.
“Any treatment of any health-care issue that’s involuntary is not successful from the get go,” the Fredericton doctor said. “People need to be engaged in managing their health, no matter what we’re talking about, whether it’s diabetes care or anxiety and depression, or substance use disorder.”
Davidson said by forcing people into treatment, it would further alienate them and break any kind of trust they have with doctors and nurses, discouraging them from attending rehab when they are ready for it.
The consequence, she warned, could be more people dying.
“When you put people into forced abstinence, whether it’s going to jail or in the hospital, or in this case, an involuntary treatment centre, when they leave, and especially if they are traumatized for having been put through that, they often return to their drug of choice, not so much out of habit, but out of coping over what they’ve been through,” said Davidson, who treats about 300 patients in the capital who have substance use disorders.
“They’ve lost their physiological dependence, and when they go back to doing what they did, they’ll often overdose and die. So it’s often a very high-risk time when people leave incarceration or hospitals.”
It’s still unclear how the proposed new law would work. Austin said his Tory government had come up with the idea after hearing from police and businesses.
He said the issue wasn’t just about vagrants committing crimes. Those people, he said, already go to jail or prison, where they are forced to go off drugs. The new law would target people who create so many problems that they tie up police with calls, even if they have not been convicted of criminal code violations or breaking other statutes.
Austin said his department is researching what other places are doing to deal with the same issue, pointing to Alberta and New York City, which are considering a similar idea.
Any new legislation, he said, wouldn’t be introduced until next spring, and would have “reasonable checks and balances to make sure these people get the help they need, whether they think they need it or not.”
The Tory government, he said, also has plans to open a 50-bed treatment centre where people with extreme drug addictions could be forced to go, but he had no other details, saying his department wasn’t spearheading that effort.
Psychiatric hospitals
Several generations ago, people suffering from mental health problems or severe addictions were often forced into mental asylums, a practice that was eventually banished by the 1990s because it violated their rights and often led to poor outcomes for those same people.
As outlined by Sam Sussman, a professor of psychiatry at Western University, in a 2018 article in the MOJ Addiction Medicine & Therapy journal, with “the general demise of provincial psychiatric hospitals in Canada,” thousands of patients were transferred to general hospital or community care.
Debate has continued ever since over whether enough public funding was put into those alternatives.
The president of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police said he welcomed options to help authorities deal with people with extreme drug addictions, but added that it was too early to say whether the proposed new law would work.
Gary Forward, who’s also police chief with the Woodstock Police Force, said authorities haven’t seen the proposed legislation yet. However, he said it was important for any new law to safeguard people’s human and constitutional rights.
“The association wants to see the research and the proposed legislation in its entirety,” he said. “We’d like to learn more, and we want to know what the potential benefits are and the complexities as well. We need a more complete picture.”
Davidson said she had no idea how the province would staff an involuntary treatment facility, when health-care providers are already stressed out and probably wouldn’t want to work in an environment where patients are forced into rehab.
“At the end of the day, we need to look at why people are using substances, why they are so problematic and why the police are being called to attend them,” the physician said. “The reason is the lack of appropriately supported housing."
She suggested that special-care homes could be designed for such persons.
“Forcing them into one avenue of treatment unfortunately will not work and will just increase harms.”