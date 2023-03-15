Port Moody is once again pushing for more pet-friendly housing, but this time they’re taking a more collaborative approach.
Council endorsed a resolution on Feb. 28, tabled by Coun. Amy Lubik, which will be sent to the Lower Mainland Local Government Association (LMLGA).
“Year after year, a lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing remains the primary reason that animals are surrendered to the BC SPCA,” Lubik said.
“Change must be made to allow families to stay together with their pets. This resolution does not ask for a top-down solution, but instead requests a multi-stakeholder approach.”
This is the second time Port Moody council has brought such a resolution to the LMLGA.
A similar resolution, which proposed asking the province to remove pet restrictions from the Strata Property and the Residential Tenancy Act, was not accepted by the LMLGA in 2020.
The new resolution would ask the province to develop new strategies with BC Housing to support pet-friendly housing in non-profit buildings.
It also wants BC Housing to work with landlords and other stakeholders such as tenants associations, animal welfare organizations, public health, mental health and seniors organizations, and poverty reduction and homelessness advocates to increase the number of pet-friendly units in the city.
Providing protections and compensation mechanisms for landlords is suggested.
Over the past eight years, more than 11,000 pets have been surrendered to the BC SPCA because their families could not find pet-friendly housing.
Similarly, the Vancouver Kitten Rescue Association is reporting an increasing number of cats being given up because owners cannot find housing.
The resolution argues these pet restrictions disproportionately affect vulnerable populations and people on the lower end of the socio-economic income scale.
It states that two-thirds of British Columbians own pets, yet the supply of pet-friendly units is limited, and landlords can restrict by size, type, and number.
Some owners have to pay increased rents, and many cannot afford the extra costs, according to the resolution.
A recent MacLean’s poll found that Port Moody has high livability and low affordability
Sarah Herring, a government relations officer for the BC SPCA, thanked council for advocating for a change.
She said research has continuously shown the intersection of vulnerable populations and equity issues when it comes to pet-friendly housing, and that it is not just about the animals.
“The current housing, mental health and addictions crises make this issue even more important today than it was in 2020,” Herring said.
“People who rely the most on their pets for love support, social connection and help with mental illness are also the most likely to face housing challenges.”
The resolution listed numerous positive benefits of pet ownerships, ranging from health benefits to social cohesion. It argues that safety risks posed by pets in common spaces are uncommon, worries are unfounded and can be easily addressed.