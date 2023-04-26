Two high school sisters from Markham founded a non-profit organization in 2021, New Gen, to empower young newcomers, immigrants, youth of colour and Indigenous youth through arts.
Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of immigration, at around 300,000 new immigrants a year. As immigrants of diverse backgrounds themselves, Meilun Yu and her sister Meihuan Yu understand the struggle of life in a new country.
“We believe that a sense of community through learning is vital in introducing (newcomer) children to Canada,” Meilun says, “New Gen aims to provide these children with an opportunity to explore various Canadian cultures through visual and literature arts with the support of a peer.”
The platform also creates opportunities for Canadian youth of all backgrounds to connect with culture and give back to their communities. Their recently concluded art display, “The Northern Youth Art Display,” showcased the creativity of youth in Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
“All the artists featured are Indigenous and Inuit youth from northern communities who express their culture and lived experience through art,” Meilun says.
Many unique art forms, including traditional weaving that pays homage to the Haida community in Yukon, rubber stamps carved out of hunting boots and jewelry made of seal skin and antler, were shipped directly from the north to Ontario.
As a high school student currently completing Grade 11, it was not easy to plan an initiative that would have an impact on the community. It took Meilun and her team approximately six months to organize this display.
When asked about the inspiration behind hosting such an event, she says after reading texts written by authors in Nunavut, she noticed the lack of representation of Northern Canadian culture, and especially Indigenous culture, in the local community and wanted to do something.
“I hope my art gallery could help these artists spread the messages they were hoping to get across and pave a path for more collaboration between youth up north and youth in Ontario.”
New Gen will continue to provide free art tutoring classes, such as creative writing, drawing/crafts, music theory, basic coding and photo editing for youth, as well as putting on design workshops and art competitions for immigrant/refugee youth in Canada, to enrich their journey while spreading joy and creativity, Meilun adds.