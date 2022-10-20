September saw extended summer conditions continue to the early fall with a mean monthly temperature 1.5 degrees above average, and only about half the typical amount of rain.
“This marks the third consecutive month of warmer and drier than average conditions,” says Jesse Ellis, a fire forecaster with the Southeast Fire Centre. “The Pacific frontal systems that passed over the region in September were either starved of the usual moisture feed from the southwest or else they lost most of their moisture while passing through a strong upper ridge over the north Pacific.”
The month saw a 24-year-old heat record fall, when temperatures hit 36.9°C on the 2nd, breaking a record set in 1998. The coldest day was just +4.3°C, far below the record -4.3°C set in the 1980s.
The drought-inducing weather also continued, with rainfall just over half of normal (53%). Only half the number of days with measurable precipitation were recorded, as well. The majority of the month's rain fell on the 16th (14.2 mm of the monthly total of 22.6 mm) as a small upper low tracked slowly inland over southern BC.
The weather pattern continued well into the month of October.