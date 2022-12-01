The Auditor General’s recommendations to Laurentian University are indicative of the multitude of ways the university failed to meet minimal operational and administrative standards that could have prevented its insolvency.
Released on Nov. 17, the report from the Office of the Auditor General outlines how Laurentian prioritized expensive and unsustainable capital projects that brought in huge amounts of debt, eventually leading the university to declare insolvency and file for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Protection Act.
In her reflection of the findings, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk referred to a "cascade of oversight failures" that allowed chronic mismanagement of finances to continue unimpeded for decade.
"There is a general expectation that public sector organizations that receive significant taxpayer funds operate with transparency, accountability, and high standards of governance," she said. "Our review of Laurentian University's operations and decision-making over the past decade provides a striking example of what can happen when these principles are neglected."
In her report, she offers recommendations to Laurentian and its board of governors. But rather than innovative suggestions for operational improvement, the recommendations call on the university to put in place policies and guidelines to meet the basic expectations it failed to fulfil in the first place.
Must meet minimum standards
The report provides Laurentian with four pages of recommendations to review and implement where appropriate, covering areas from strategic and capital planning, to human resources and labour relations.
In terms of capital planning and financial oversight, it said Laurentian should implement practices it should have had years ago.
For example, its strategic plan should start including practical, evidence-based goals and key performance indicators towards its intended outcomes, which should be reviewed and updated annually.
According to the report, its strategic plans often relied on anecdotal evidence to justify multi-million dollar capital projects, and did not evaluate long-term financial sustainability, market trends, revenue projects, and maintenance needs.
The report also recommends that Laurentian re-evaluate its debt policies to ensure debt is acquired and repaid in a timely, evidence-based manner.
In 2010, Laurentian's board approved amendments to the Capital Debt Policy, which allowed exceptions to its debt limits for certain types of debts. The change allowed the university to build a new residence building, but also removed a key tool for minimizing debt growth.
As a result, Laurentian would have violated its internal debt limits in some capacity every year past 2013-14 if they hadn't been weakened in 2010.
The report recommends a return to these types of standards, with new debt limit ratios, liquidity maintenance requirements, and limits on expensive new capital projects.
To improve transparency and decision-making, the report suggests that Laurentian improves its reporting standards and digital record-keeping.
Since at least 2007, the university had been inappropriately using funds restricted for employee retirement benefits and research projects to finance its capital projects. According to the Auditor General, Laurentian used a simple cash-management system that meant restricted funds comingled with cash and short-term investments in one primary operating bank account.
"Not segregating funds meant it was difficult for anyone, including Board members, to spot inappropriate use," said the report. "It seemed unusual to us that, after operating like this for many years, Laurentian's administration only began segregating research grants and donations on a go-forward basis in December 2020."
Lackluster record-keeping and an overall lack of standardized financial reports made the process of evaluating Laurentian's finances more difficult during the auditing process, the office added.
Not only did the university's attempt to impede the office's ability to gather documentation, but documentation that was received was often incomplete or missing altogether.
As a result, the report recommends developing standard automated report on finances, a streamlined general ledger chart of accounts for accounting policy updates, and an increase in digital record-keeping.
Also at issue were Laurentian's human resource and labour relations standards.
When it comes to hiring, the report calls on the university to be more stringent about creating new senior administrator and leadership positions.
The office found that many hiring decisions for these high-paying positions lacked documentation and did not include a business case that justified the need for the new role.
The hiring process also failed to meet standards of fairness and transparency. In two separate cases, members of senior administration intervened in the hiring process to appoint a candidate who hadn't gone through the hiring process, even after the hiring committee had selected finalists for the positions.
As a result, the report recommends that Laurentian engage in a more transparent recruitment process, and employ a formal process to document and justify all new positions and hiring decisions.
Board members need more training, stricter guidelines
Lack of oversight from the board of governors was determined in the report to be one of the leading causes of the university's financial decline.
"The financial decline was allowed to continue for years because Laurentian's ineffectual Board of Governors and its committees lacked key operational and governance oversight practices and expertise," said Lysyk. "Additionally, the Board often made decisions without obtaining all pertinent facts, and frequently held deliberations and made decisions behind closed doors."
The report found that board members and committee leaders often lacked the training necessary to properly carry out their responsibilities.
For example, the audit committee did not receive regular training on financial literacy from 2009-10 to 2019-20. When interviewed for the report, some members did not understand the university's accounting framework. And for most of that period, the committee didn't have a financial expert as its chair.
"This lack of knowledge may have prevented the Committee from having a clear understanding of the worsening financial condition of the university and from appreciating the risks of its significantly increasing debt," the report found.
To ensure committees are fulfilling their responsibilities, the report said the board must ensure all members of its key committees have the appropriate skills and receive regular training. That includes members of the audit committee, property development and planning committee, finance committee, and staff relations committee.
It also suggests that the board be stricter with administration, to ensure all necessary information is provided board members before voting.
The report suggests developing guidelines that require administration to regularly present documentation and reports, including the full annual budget, annual capital life cycle maintenance report, and monthly reporting on operation budgets and projects, cash flow, capital spending, and availability and use of restricted funds.
To further improve transparency, it's also recommended that the board begin sharing meeting minutes in a more timely manner, reduce the number of in-camera meetings, and document members' votes individually.
Laurentian 'embraces' recommendations
Following the release of the report last week, Laurentian issued a statement that said its respects the mandate of the Auditor General and embraces her recommendations.
"It is now incumbent on us to learn from her advice and, most importantly, accept and implement each of her recommendations," it said. "When combined with the external operational and governance reports the University has already obtained – and the commitments made to its stakeholders through the Plan of Arrangement – the University has a strong foundation to make much-needed changes and ensure the mistakes of the past are never repeated."
In a response to a request for comment from The Star, the university said it is currently considering the report's recommendations.
For now, the university said it is prioritizing the work it needs to do to fulfil the conditions of the Plan of Arrangement, which was approved by creditors on Oct. 5 and outlines how it will proceed to repay its debts and emerge from insolvency.
"The University is very much focused on emergence from the CCAA process, along with the leadership transition, and once those major milestones are met, we’ll be in position to address institutional transformation," it said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
