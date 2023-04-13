Raqia Safia, a specialty cakes business owner from Milton, sought workers to expand her offered products. She sounded excited and is ready to hire skilled refugees for her business this summer.
Thanks to the Canadian government's plan to expand Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) program.
The Canadian government is expanding its Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) program to launch a new economic pathway to help employers hire skilled refugees and other displaced individuals.
The announcement was made by Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, during a keynote speech to business and sector leaders, NGOs, and civil society organizations in Toronto.
Safia said such a program would help her find workers for her business. "Canada is going through a labour shortage which is making it difficult for business owners to keep up their production and everything; skilled refugees may help fill the gap," she said.
The EMPP program pairs skilled refugees and displaced individuals with Canadian employers facing labour shortages in key occupations. The new federal pathway, which will open this summer, will complement existing EMPP pathways and give employers more opportunities to fill a wide range of in-demand jobs, including nurse aides, personal support workers, long-term care aides, software engineers, web designers, mechanical and electrical engineers and technicians, teachers, tourism and hospitality workers, and truck and delivery service drivers.
"Our government will continue to develop and scale innovative immigration measures to help employers address their critical labour shortages and provide refugees with the opportunity to live safely while rebuilding their lives," said Fraser. He also highlighted Canada's commitment to being a global leader in refugee resettlement and labour mobility.
The new federal pathway will allow other displaced people who lack a durable solution and need international protection to apply. The EMPP program's more flexible approach to eligibility will help fill gaps in the labour force, contribute to local economies, and enrich communities.
The program's co-founders and managing directors from TalentLift, Talent Beyond Boundaries, Jumpstart Refugee Talent, and the General Manager of Operations and Human Resources of MacLeod Group also expressed their support and appreciation for the new federal pathway.
"This is a solution for every hiring team in Canada. There are many thousands of women and men living as refugees globally who have the enormous talent to contribute. Why not source your future colleagues from within refugee populations? You'll find competitive skills, adaptability and creativity. These are the people you want on your team. As visas get more seamless, Canada can become the world's capital for hiring displaced talent," said Dana Wagner, Co-Founder and Managing Director of TalentLift.
Lara Dyer, Canada Director, Talent Beyond Boundaries, said that since December 2021, TBB and their employer partners had to let go of around 1600 potential job matches in the country because there was no suitable immigration pathway for refugees.
"Following the first-ever Global Summit on Refugee Labour Mobility earlier this month, the potential for skilled refugees to address labour gaps has never been more apparent. This new pathway will provide countless opportunities for skilled refugees and employers alike, ensuring employers can take advantage of the EMPP if they wish. With this initiative, Canada continues to demonstrate its commitment to being a global leader in immigration and labour mobility. We are proud to be a part of this important step forward," said Dyer.
Bassel Ramli, Cofounder and Director, of Economic Mobility, Jumpstart Refugee Talent, expressed that this new pathway could be a game changer: "Simplifying the process and making it more accessible to employers across Canada is crucial to scaling up the program. At Jumpstart Refugee Talent, we are thrilled to support our employer partners in bridging their hiring needs and gaining access to much-needed talent. This new immigration pathway will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in facilitating the integration of displaced talent and creating a more inclusive labour market in Canada."
Doug Stephens, General Manager of Operations and Human Resources, MacLeod Group, echoed similar thoughts and said that the talent pool is expanding. There are enough hiring spots, especially after Covid-19, but mapping both was difficult due to the absence of a plan.
"Being able to hire through the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot has created opportunities for us to gain access to a skilled talent pool abroad that we likely would not have been able to access otherwise. The candidates we work with have the much-needed education and skills we require. We are excited that we can provide long-term solutions for these candidates while also helping to address our staffing shortages. The use of the EMPP has now become part of our overall long-term HR strategy," he said.
Akram Kamal, who moved to Canada in the 1990s, shared that this project would greatly help many refugees with various skills.
"I personally know many young refugees who are amazing with technology but are struggling to find proper jobs. EMPP would play a huge role in providing stability to them," he said.
The expansion of the EMPP program is a significant step forward for Canada's immigration system in addressing both the country's economic needs and humanitarian commitments. More information about the new federal pathway, including eligibility criteria, will be available on the EMPP webpage in the coming weeks.