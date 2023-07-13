The Gigantic Penny Raffle is returning to the Wilberforce arena on July 15, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., when the Gigantic Penny Raffle draw occurs. While not a yearly event, the organizers have been holding the raffle for the past 20 years which features fun for the whole family. Profits from the raffle go to two local volunteer charitable groups and toward community development initiatives. Kathy Rogers, who is part of the Wilberforce FUNraising group that is putting it on, comments on this upcoming event.
Rogers tells the Bancroft This Week that the Wilberforce FUNraising group, of which there are seven members this year, is working with the Heritage Guild and the Agricultural Fair Board to put on the Penny Raffle, and that there are many others who volunteer their time and expertise to help out with this event. Although not held every year, it has been put on over the past two decades. To donate prizes or for more information, you can get in touch with Rogers at 705-448-1285 or at wilberforcefunraising@gmail.com.
Rogers says they get many donations, often over 150 of them, from businesses and individuals.
“All different kinds of items. You can purchase your card of 25 tickets and a door prize for $25 and you go around and look at all of the donations and put your tickets into the items you want to win. We also have a snack area including cotton candy, some games, a few vendors, and Pockets the Clown. A real hit is the hat decorating station, and then we hold a hat parade,” she says.
The profits from the raffle will go toward two local volunteer groups; the Wilberforce Heritage Guild, who operate the Red Cross Outpost and the Wilberforce Agricultural Fair Board, who put on the annual Wilberforce Fair. Rogers says that their proceeds go toward community development.
“We currently offer a bursary to any Wilberforce graduating student who applies to go further in their education. This year, we donated to the Wilberforce Public School that needed some support for a school trip, we supported the Santa visit. We have done many things in the past including getting the rubber flooring in the arena snack bar and dressing rooms, replacing the time clock, the curtains and rods for the stage. There are so many things and we’re always looking for suggestions,” she says.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Penny Raffle attendees can go across the street to the Wilberforce Curling Club Fundraiser at the Lloyd Watson Centre to enjoy a spaghetti dinner ($12 for adults, $6 for kids five to 12 years of age, and free for kids under five years old), before heading back to the raffle to do any last-minute bidding prior to the early bird raffle draw at 7 p.m. and the Gigantic Penny Raffle draw at 8 p.m.
Rogers revealed on July 9 that they have up to 100 donations toward the raffle in hand already; baskets of kids’ activities, puzzles, books, gift certificates from many local businesses, a signed Bobby Hull jersey, a variety of wooden signs, jewellery, a floating buoy, and many other different things for people to choose from.
Rogers says that the community reaction to the upcoming Gigantic Penny Raffle has been positive.
“They are glad and excited to get it started again, as they missed it for three years during COVID-19.”