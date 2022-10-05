Firefighter pagers were, for the most part, silent as communities sheltered from Fiona's hurricane force winds the night of September 24.
“We were incredibly lucky,” Mike Poole, Eastern Kings Fire Department Chief, said. “There were trees coming down everywhere over the road. When I went out the next day, up in North Lake, it was as if the wharf didn’t exist. It was just ocean and the water was up about two or three feet in the buildings, but no one got hurt and we didn’t get any calls.”
He feels fortunate none of the volunteers in his department were called to venture out in the worst of it as falling trees tore up power poles and downed lines fell onto roads in the driving wind and rain.
The department did respond to one garage fire late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A retired couple lost two cars and a tractor in the blaze but their home, which was about 50 feet from the garage, was spared and there were no injuries. Souris Fire Department provided mutual aid by transporting additional water to the blaze.
While calls were low in volume, Eastern Kings firefighters were busy Sunday through Tuesday. The warming station at the rec center ran out of propane so they opened the fire hall to provide a safe space for the community to gather and tap into basic amenities. The rec center re-opened Wednesday morning.
Souris Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said the number of calls across his region were low as well.
“There were a couple utility fires with trees falling on live wires. We provided mutual aid to the Eastern Kings structural fire Saturday but other than that, it was fairly quiet.”
By Tuesday morning the Montague Fire Department had responded to about six or seven trees which caught fire mostly as lines in the area were re-energized after the storm.
Montague Chief Danny Thomson said his department also fielded a number of calls from area residents requiring assistance with flooding, trees falling on houses and so on. The department however, simply didn’t have the capacity to respond to all of those requests and focused efforts on emergency calls and maintaining the public warming centre.
The Montague Department did assist a family of four to relocate from their home to the fire hall overnight on Friday. A tree smashed into their house cracking open the roof and another gentleman, in a tricky spot, was in need of shelter the same night.
Murray River Fire Department was called out around 2 am Friday to assist a man driving on St Marys Road. His vehicle became trapped between fallen trees which were actively coming down. Firefighters arrived on scene, chainsaws in hand to free his vehicle, and they escorted him safely to the fire hall to stay the night.
Chainsaws roared in the background as fire chief Troy Ferguson explained Wednesday that members were busy cleaning up a mess of trees that had fallen around the fire station.
Georgetown and Cardigan Fire Departments, similar to Eastern Kings, didn’t field any major calls throughout the storm.
Moving forward chiefs across eastern PEI see a number of precautions Islanders should heed.
Be prepared for the next storm, Georgetown Fire Chief Roy Wood said.
“I was shocked to see people lining up at the gas station the day after the hurricane. It shows that not everyone heeded the warnings (to stay off the roads). Another storm will come and there will be more power outages so make sure to be ready with water, fuel and so on. No one should need to rush out to the store the next day,” the chief said.
Without heat and electricity some may turn to firing up their wood stove for the first time in awhile.
Chief Wood said it’s important to inspect the stove to be sure all the pipes are clean, in good shape, not rusty and that the flue is clean before lighting a fire.
“On excessively windy nights be extra cautious,” Chief Wood warns. Wind can prevent the draft on a wood stove from working properly, which can lead to fires.
He said he couldn’t emphasize enough the importance of keeping generators outdoors - not in a garage or a basement and not too close to the siding of a house to prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Assume any wire is live, as we regain power,” Chief Thomson said, adding it’s important to be cautious around any tree touching or hung up near a power line. Trees conduct electricity and contacting trees near or on power lines could result in injury or even death.
Chief Wood noted it’s a great time for folks to brush up on their chainsaw safety skills as well. Wear appropriate safety gear and be especially cautious of hanging branches that might not have fallen to the ground.
“They call them widow makers,” Chief Wood said. “It’s only a matter of time before they fall, and you don’t want to be under one when it happens.”
It’s also nearing the time of year everyone should take a moment while they are cleaning up from the storm to check the batteries in their smoke detectors and their carbon monoxide detectors.