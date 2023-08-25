WROXETER – Maitland Conservation (MC) is looking for landowners interested in planting trees, specifically sites two acres or more in size where seedlings can be grown on hillsides, floodplains or marginal farmland.
Planting projects that will connect forest habitats are also being supported through this stewardship initiative.
MC Restoration Specialist Shannon Millar said, “There are several grant opportunities available at the moment, so depending on the site location up to 100 per cent funding may be available for a planting project.”
MC is pushing to get trees in the ground next spring to continue efforts to naturalize floodplains, reduce soil and nutrient runoff into watercourses, and help mitigate the impacts of a changing local climate.
Funding is limited, so landowners interested in a spring 2024 project are encouraged to contact MC as soon as possible.
Information is available on the website at mvca.on.ca or by contacting Millar at 519-335-3557 ext. 233 or by email at smillar@mvca.on.ca.