WALKERTON – All the talented knitters and crafters who donated items to the Herald-Times Knitting Tree this Christmas helped give the gift of warmth to untold dozens of children and families in need through Bruce County’s Dorrell Young Christmas Program.
This year’s donations were generous indeed – seven full baskets of gloves, mittens, hats, baby sweaters, fashionable scarves any teen would be proud to wear, blankets, socks, tote bags and more.
The knitting tree is a longtime tradition in Walkerton – many people knit and crochet items throughout the year, to donate at Christmas.
The Dorrell Young Christmas Program provides a gift – a toy, book or article of clothing – for children and teens served by the county, whose families and caregivers struggle during the holiday season.
People may contribute an unwrapped gift suitable for a child or teen – the gift can be delivered to the county’s human services department.
They may sponsor a family – staff will provide gender and ages of family members.
They may make a monetary donation, with amounts over $20 eligible for a tax receipt. They may donate online through the county’s website.
For additional information about the Dorrell Young Christmas Program, contact the county’s human services department at the Walkerton Administration Centre or call 519-881-0431.