Lower Oak Leaf Road in Ward 2 of the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is presently regulated for a speed of 80 kilometres per hour
A process exists by which residents may engage formally on local speed limits, and which has yet to be undertaken.
In his report to council on Monday, Sept. 12, Coun. Gordon Ohlke said numerous residents on Lower Oak Leaf Road, specifically in the 5 km from the junction with Lyndhurst Road to Sugarbush Lane, have expressed individually serious concerns regarding the existing speed limit given many turns, blind corners and driveways, the speed and lack of visibility combine to pose potentially a grave threat to pedestrians, bicyclists using the shoulders and margins of the road, and motorists attempting to enter or exit their driveways.
Township staff were directed to review the traffic safety conditions on Lower Oak Leaf Road with a view to install warning signs, at least within this 5-km segment, and to inform residents of the process by which speed limits may be reduced due to civic concern.
Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.