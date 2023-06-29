LJI — Canada Life announced a significant financial contribution to one of Manitoba’s largest educational institutions aimed at supporting and guiding Indigenous students, helping them to succeed in the classroom and in the workforce.
On Thursday, newly appointed vice-president of sustainability and social impact for Canada Life and former Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman announced a $500,000 commitment by Canada Life to RRC Polytech.
The money will be used by RRC Polytech, Manitoba’s largest institute of applied learning and applied research, to create a new mentorship program for Indigenous students that will be “deeply rooted in Indigenous culture, to connect students with mentors that have walked similar paths.”
Bowman said Canada Life will fund the program because they believe Indigenous students navigating the education system and navigating their time at RRC Polytech deal with unique challenges and barriers, but often don’t have the kinds of support needed to properly deal with those challenges.
“Education opens doors, but the end-to-end student journey isn’t always an easy one,” Bowman said.
“This new program will help Indigenous learners leverage tools and support anchored in Indigenous ways of knowing, to better achieve their goals.”
According to RRC Polytech, the half a million dollars they will now receive will help them to create and build the Indigenous-led student mentorship program, and it will be offered across all RRC Polytech programs, and campuses in Manitoba.
Fred Meier, the president and CEO of RRC Polytech, said the contribution from Canada Life will be “transformative” for the college and for Indigenous students and learners in Manitoba.
“We’re building the program to do more than just help shape futures. It will help shape lives,” Meier said.
“For aspiring Indigenous students, this program will help instill confidence, cultivate connections on campus, and foster a two-way, mutually beneficial learning experience between students and employers.
“We’re grateful to Canada Life for this transformative gift.”
The investment, according to Meier, will also be used to help RRC Polytech offer support for those leaving college and entering the workforce, as he said it would offer support for learners to navigate both post-secondary experiences, as well as early employment experiences.
Tracy Brant, the associate dean for the School of Indigenous Education at RRC Polytech, says Indigenous culture will be central to how RRC Polytech now builds the program, which they hope to have up and running by early next year.
“This mentorship program will ensure Indigenous learners have more opportunities to connect with experienced industry professionals and expand their networks by building strong relationships with mentors and other mentees along their academic journeys,” Brant said. “In turn, mentors will also benefit from engaging with and learning from professionals who are entering their field with new experience and perspectives.
“Helping to facilitate these potentially life-long connections provides students with the tools they need to make the impacts they want to see in their communities and beyond.”
Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.