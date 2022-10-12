It was a place where memories were made so it was fitting for people in Watford to say goodbye to Centennial Hall before it’s demolition.
An open house and farewell dance were held Saturday at the site of so many weddings, family reunions, public meetings and community dances.
The Watford Centennial Centre was built in 1967 in commemoration of the centennial of Confederation in Canada - one of many building projects across the country to mark the history of the country.
The Watford Hall was developed through the cooperation of the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada, and the local centennial committee, which worked to have donations of materials and volunteer labour to reduce the overall cost of construction.
Don Fisher a member of the volunteer committee that built Centennial Hall, was on hand Saturday. Fisher served with Chairman Dr. Lester Allen, Vice Chairman Ronald Wallis, Reeve Alvin Perritt, as well as Keith Boyd, William Swan, John Neill, Rev. William Mercer and Pauline Swartz on the centennial committee.
An addition was later constructed on the building adding a substantial amount of space. The gun club had its gun range in the basement, while youth groups such as Cubs, Brownies, Scouts, Cadets and many after school programs have used the facility throughout the years, Fisher said.
There was also another familiar face in the crowd. Gary Muxlow and Friends played throughout the afternoon. He has performed at countless events in the old hall and he was pleased to be involved in its send off.
The dance is being held as a fundraiser for the 150th anniversary of Watford celebration being organized for June 23 to 25, 2023. Pieces of the hall were auctioned off that night including the countertop of the bar, railings, the clock and the building’s sign so members of the community could keep the memory of the community hall alive in their own home.
The building will be demolished in October once the new addition to the East Lambton Community Complex is completed, which will replace the community hall.