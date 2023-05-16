In a joint media release, the Saskatchewan Library Association (SLA) and the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA), and Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association (SRPA) announced that from May 18th to September 15th, people with a library card can borrow a Park pass from any Saskatchewan library. The pass entitles people to a seven-day loan to any of the 100 regional parks. Passes entitle users free entrance into the parks.
This is the second year of the program. During last year’s pilot project, they distributed 800 passes circulated to only those library branches that participated in the program. 1200 passes will be available this year at all regional library branches in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Regina and the two university libraries.
The passes are indistinguishable from purchased park passes. “Passes must be borrowed in person and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Library customers are encouraged to contact their local branch to ensure availability,” said the press release.
Del Skoropata, Manager of the Last Mountain Regional Park, says they are busy getting ready for the first day of the season on May 16th. “It’s getting there…it’s just about there.”
“It’s good for people from the area that are only coming for a few days. It’s a good thing.” He agreed that it would help get people out to the parks and give those who haven’t had an opportunity to experience regional parks.
“We have got the water system up and running and just waiting for health inspectors… we are getting grass cut, things cleaned up…just general maintenance.”
The park's new boat launch is getting some work done on it. “It will be up and ready to roll for the long weekend.” Last year the water level was low and caused some problems. “This water levels are up higher this year and the little bit of work we are doing down there will alleviate some of that. So we should have no problems… we’ve been told this is the best boat launch for the whole lake.”
Skoropata said their concession will open the last weekend in May; the pool will be opening on the 23rd for some of the schools that are having wind-ups. It will open to the public at the beginning of July.