A marquee event for the Winterpalooza Festival that was postponed last week, may be cancelled altogether.
Last week’s Friends of Gord Brown hockey game at the Canada 150 Memorial Outdoor Rink - one of the first official events planned for the ice pad, was postponed due to the unusually warm weather for this time of year.
The game would have pitted local leaders against the U15 Gananoque Royals.
However, with the warm weather sticking around, and with just over a week left in February, staff may be forced to scrap the event entirely.
“Unfortunately, this wonky weather isn’t doing us any favours,” said Colin Brown, a councillor for the town, and nephew of the late Gord Brown.
Brown said there’s not much appetite to move the game indoors into the Lou Jeffries arena.
“They had mentioned that but the whole point of the game is to do it on the outdoor rink and celebrate my uncle and enjoy the arena,” Brown said.
Brown, 30, was expected to suit up alongside his younger brothers Sean and Graeme.
Participants were to include town councillors Brown, David Osmond and Patrick Kirkby, Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee, along with other members of the Gananoque Police Service, Fire Chief Gord Howard, Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Dickson, and firefighters Emily Kerr, Tim McFadden and Kevin Conway, among others.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MP Michael Barrett, MPP Steve Clark, and Gananoque Mayor John Beddows were supposed to be dropping the puck before Brown made a few comments.
“I was away for work for two days and had scheduled myself to come home early that morning to play the game, but then I landed, looked at my email and saw it was cancelled,” Brown said.
“I was excited, my brothers were excited, but it is what it is. Everyone is dealing with it. I’m hopeful we can get it in but if not this year, we’ll have to plan something next year and get that going.”
