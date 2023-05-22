A former elementary school teacher from Burlington was arrested once again on May 9, 2023, and charged with three more counts of sexual assault and an act of gross indecency.
In a news release, Halton police said three more male victims were identified concerning incidents that took place between 1983 and 1987 at Pineland Public School at the accused's residence.
In February, the Halton police had initially charged the suspect, Barbara Baxter, an 86-year-old resident of Burlington, with sexual assault and acts of gross indecency. This was after a victim reported to the police that he had been sexually assaulted by Baxter in 1982 and 1983 when he was a student at Pineland Public School.
Further investigation led to identifying three additional male victims who had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Baxter between 1983 and 1987 at the same school and Baxter's home. As a result, she was arrested again and charged with three more counts of sexual assault and an additional count of acts of gross indecency. She has been released on an undertaking.
The police did not disclose information about the newly-identified victims or provide further details about the incidents. The investigators suspect that there may be more victims and have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.