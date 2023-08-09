TEMISKAMING SHORES - One Light Diversity Centre met at the Haileybury waterfront August 5.
The event, held to welcome new residents to Temiskaming Shores, included sailing and boating experiences for between 40 and 50 participants. Participants also were given the opportunity to have henna and mehndi designs for their hands.
The new owner of Shoppers Drug Mart was also present with a booth and a mini-job fair, handing out application forms and talking to people about the new business at the Timiskaming Square currently under construction. A grand opening is scheduled for December 3.
Associate owner Shobhan Patel was present with his wife Purvi Mehta who will be working alongside him at the new store.
Also present was Danny Gilbert, a former Temiskaming Shores resident with 11 years experience at Shoppers Drug Mart. Gilbert will be taking the role of front store manager.
The store will be everything "that everybody knows it for," said Patel. Along with the pharmacy, there will beauty and cosmetic products, and everyday grocery items such as bread and milk.
"Overall everything will be there," said Patel.
Patel said they were looking at hiring between 30 to 40 part-time and full-time employees.
"We will be conducting interviews sometime in September. At that point we will have more idea who we're going to be working with and how we're going to go about it."
Patel formerly lived in Peterborough where he worked for seven years at Shoppers Drug Mart. He came to Canada from India in 2014 as a student and studied as a pharmacy technician.
BOAT TOURS
The One Light event August 5 was attended by between 40 to 50 participants, along with Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof and Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere. The day included boat tours, with the assistance of the Haileybury Yacht Squadron.
"The purpose of this event was to welcome newcomers into our community,” said One Light Diversity Centre founder and executive lead Rammy Bining.
“The purpose of our multi-diversity centre is to build bridges and a stronger community spirit between long-term residents and those who are coming in just new. We celebrate a lot of multicultural and socially diverse events."
On August 12, another event will focus more on the roots of South Asian culture and different dances. The event on August 25 will have more of a Latin-American theme. Everyone is welcomed.
The August 5 event was sponsored by the City of Temiskaming Shores, the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce, The Temiskaming Foundation, the Haileybury Yacht Squadron, WayOver Immigration Solutions INC., and Shoppers Drug Mart (New Liskeard).
The centre provides overseas connections with recruitment agencies, settlement services, immigration referrals, English learning circles, social integration opportunities including festivities and learning experiences, multicultural foods through bi-weekly cooking classes, newcomer welcoming sessions, and other multicultural events.
Volunteers who believe in the cause are also actively being sought.
Upcoming activities are also posted on the Facebook page of One Light Diversity.
For more information contact onelight.diversity@gmail.com or Bining.onelight@gmail.com.