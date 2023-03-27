Some COVID-19 restrictions for residents, staff and visitors in long-term care facilities are being modified in phases as the province nears the end of respiratory illness season.
These changes are being implemented because of the high vaccine uptake among residents and the availability of safe and effective antivirals that reduce the risk of severe outcomes for residents.
The first phase takes effect this Friday as five measures will be eased.
Beginning Friday, staff, caregivers and visitors who do not show symptoms will no longer be required to undergo testing.
Masking outdoors is no longer recommended for residents, caregivers and visitors. However, staff will still be recommended to wear a mask outdoors when they are in close contact with a resident.
Daily temperature checks or screening of residents returning from an absence will no longer be required.
The limit of one caregiver at a time during a COVID-19 outbreak or when a resident is symptomatic or isolating will no longer be necessary.
Social and physical activities can be held without adjusting for physical distancing.
Long-term care homes that have retained COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements are encouraged to revisit their policies and consider allowing visitors and qualified staff, regardless of their vaccination status.
Homes will still be required to monitor residents daily to detect the presence of infection, and indoor masking requirements remain in place at this time.
“Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic has required sacrifices from individuals, families, businesses, the health care system and especially the long-term care sector,” stated Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Thanks to their continued efforts, Ontario has reached a point where it can begin a safe, cautious and balanced reduction of public health measures in long-term care homes across the province.”
“The health and safety of residents remain paramount, and we will continue to work with the sector to ensure residents and their families receive the level of care they need and deserve in a safe and comfortable environment,” Dr. Moore said.
Ontario will now be aligned with other provinces across the country, including Quebec, New Brunswick, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, in COVID-19 measures in long-term care facilities.
“As the levels of COVID-19 infections decrease and we continue to normalize, we support transitioning to LTC COVID measures based on the expert advice articulated by various long-term care home medical directors that will help bring back a greater quality of life to our homes and normalize the environment for our residents and families,” said Donna Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Long Term Care Association
There have been 38 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and 35 retirement homes during the pandemic since it was declared in mid-March 2020.
The Village on the Ridge Retirement home has had three outbreaks during the pandemic, all in 2022, with 43 cases in the first outbreak (Jan. 17-Feb. 14), 16 cases in the second (April 25-May 10) and 25 cases in the third (Sept. 8-27).
The only active outbreak in Chatham-Kent is at the Meadow Park Nursing Home, where 49 people have been infected.