At their Jan. 11 meeting, Faraday Township council heard from Kim Bishop, campaign chair, Tammy Davis RN and site lead, and Stacey Daub, president and CEO from QHC North Hastings Hospital about their Back the Cat fundraising initiative to raise $2 million minimum to procure a Computed Tomography scanner for the hospital, so that these diagnostic scans for community patients can be done locally instead of transporting them up to two hours away to have this service done. After discussing it, council decided to support the Back the Cat initiative with funding of $500,000, to be taken from the township reserves.
Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson sent an email to council on Jan. 9 where she emphasized her passion for healthcare in their community and the various virtues of Bancroft hospital having its own CT scanner, instead of sending patients to Belleville, Peterborough, Lindsay or Cobourg to get one.
“This means expense and time for the patient, often elderly. Emergency patients must travel by ambulance (along with a nurse) in order to determine proper medical treatment.
Time could be a matter of life and death for these patients. Our population is aging and deserves better healthcare, closer to home,” she said in her letter.
Nicholson urged council to approve a $500,000 donation to Back the Cat, spread over five years, $100,000 each year. In terms of financial impact on the township, she said that $100,000 assessment would amount to an increase of $14.90 per household and $16.50 per commercial property.
“In the past, council funded the Ultrasound equipment, as well as providing an annual amount toward supplies/equipment needed at QHC North Hastings. Once again, let’s be a healthcare leader in the North Hastings community!” she said in her letter.
At the Jan. 11 meeting, Bishop, Davis, and Daub, extolled the virtues of the hospital having its own CT scanner for patients within the community to Faraday council, with the exception of Mayor Dennis Purcell, who was absent. Calling it “now the standard of care,” they said that the CT scanner was probably “the biggest thing they can do to save lives in this community and improve the patient experience.” It would negate having to transport patients to other hospitals to have this diagnostic scan done, as 2,000 patients had to do in the past year.
Working toward getting a CT scanner is a process they said they’d been working toward for the past 15 years. It would also serve to recruit and retain physicians in Bancroft with this state-of-the-art equipment for them to work with in their practices. Their fundraising efforts to raise at least $2 million for this technology is called Back the Cat, although Davis said that with the rising costs associated with COVID-19, that figure is closer now to $2.5 million. Davis said they were close to having raised 75 per cent of the total and were hoping to make an announcement to that effect within the next month or so.
Bishop, Davis and Daub emphasized that when municipalities ‘Back the Cat,’ they help close a healthcare gap that exists in their community. An investment today means a tomorrow with faster more accurately targeted care; a better chance for their community tomorrow and the ability to save more lives. Bishop, Davis and Daub said that some 15,000 people in Bancroft and the surrounding areas, including Faraday, use the services of the Bancroft hospital.
A CT scanner is a medical imaging technique used to obtain detailed internal images of the body. The personnel that perform these scans are called radiographers or radiology technologists.
CT scanners have been commercially available since 1972, and British engineer Godfrey Hounsfield of EMI Laboratories co-invented it with physicist Dr. Allan Cormack in 1967. Both were awarded the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for their efforts.
Physicians may recommend a CT scan for the following reasons; to diagnose muscle and bone disorders like bone tumours and fractures, to pinpoint the location of a tumour, infection or blood clot, to guide surgeries, biopsies and radiation therapies, to detect and monitor diseases and conditions like heart disease, cancer, lung nodules and liver masses, to monitor how effective certain treatments like cancer treatments are and to detect internal injuries and bleeding.
At the Jan. 11 meeting of Faraday council, after Bishop, Davis and Daub presented their delegation to council on the importance of raising money for a CT scanner for the Bancroft hospital and the tangible benefits it would have for the wider communities around Bancroft, including Faraday, council voted to provide $500,000 in one payment from the township’s reserves toward funding the CT scanner for QHC North Hastings hospital. They also pledged to continue their annual support payments of $20,000 for hospital supplies and equipment.