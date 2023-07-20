The Rustik social-housing project that was slated to open earlier this year has finally opened its doors and one community member is already living there, Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services’ director of family services said earlier this week.
The project, which saw the former Rustik motel purchased and converted into social housing for local marginalized people – and which has a minimum of five former rooms that have been converted into living spaces for Kahnawake community members – opened its doors just a few days ago.
One community member is already living there and plans are in the works for more to get into those units, KSCS director of family services operations Davis Montour said.
“Yes, there is one already living there and we have a few more who are in the works that we are working on getting placed at present,” he said. “Housing is so important and it’s so hard to come by, particularly single-person, low-cost housing.”
He said the project – which boasts 31 single-person residences with a common room and dining area – is “very exciting.”
“With 31 rooms, it’s no small resource,” for KSCS’ vulnerable clientele, Montour said. “And it’s right there, close to the community.”
The project was developed by FROHME, a local social-housing network. Montour had high praise for the agency.
“We’ve been in talks with them for about two years,” he said. “They’ve done an outstanding job of getting this off the ground. It’s really, really exciting to get this place open.”
The community’s housing crisis is no secret, and that makes it doubly exciting for Montour to get his clients in and placed in a home they can call their own.
“It’s been a long-standing issue, obviously, and we’ve been very fortunate to have a partner like Fédération régionale des OSBL d’habitation de la Montérégie et de l’Estrie (FROHME) to work with on this issue,” he said, adding KSCS addictions manager Alana Kane has also done an outstanding job of being KSCS’ person on the ground at the former Rustik motel.
“I can’t say enough about the work she has done,” Montour said.
FROHME executive director Martin Becotte said he was also all smiles about the opening.
“It’s a project that’s close to my heart,” Becotte said. “I’m very excited that we were be able to get the project completed and that this will go a long way toward helping people who need social housing get the support they need,” he said.