Cobden – Whitewater Region council has approved revisions to the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the Whitewater Region (WWR) Home Support and Active Living pilot project to reflect changes as the program evolves.
The pilot project, funded by the Province of Ontario Inclusive Community Grants, has been operating since early 2021. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was entered into with partners: Renfrew and Area Seniors’ Home Support Inc.; Carefor Health and Community Services Pembroke-Renfrew County and Eganville District Seniors. In August 2022, council approved the MOU agency partners and approved the terms of reference for the MOU working group.
Earlier this year, the working hours for the seniors’ liaison coordinator were reduced from full-time to part-time and the office was moved from a Beachburg location when it became unavailable to the municipal office building in Cobden. In collaboration with the current working group headed by Moira D’Aoust and Bonny Johnson, the township continues to advocate at the provincial and federal levels of government to secure permanent funding.
The revised TOR will increase from two to four the number of members of the public on the working group. Further, instead of having the council lead representing the municipality acting as chair of the group, the council lead and the mayor will serve as co-chairs. Areas of activities will be established and will include food security, social inclusion, volunteering, communication, community support and referrals, and future planning and sustainability. Each working group member will lead one or more areas of activities.
“The revised TOR will provide a framework to better support the programs and the Seniors’ liaison coordinator,” said CAO Ivan Burton in reporting to Whitewater council. “It also demonstrates to funding agencies that we have a governance structure to support annualized funding. In the case that a provincial funding model became available, these TOR could be utilized.”
The (WWR) Home Support and Active Living is being funded in 2023 by, among others, the township, a provincial Seniors’ Community Grant, the County of Renfrew, other partners in the working group, and local donations. Pending grant applications include a $60,000 Inclusive Community Grant and a $25,000 Seniors’ Community Grant.
Council passed a by-law to modify the TOR.