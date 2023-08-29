Medicine Hat PorchFest was held in various neighbourhoods on Saturday. The weekend marked the third year of the event.
“It was a phenomenal day,” says Rob Pape, organizer of PorchFest and executive director of the Medicine Hat Folk Music Club. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather.”
Pape feels the crowds were amazing and the audiences show a lot of support for the local performers. He says people attending performance varied from 150-300 people at each porch.
“The whole mission of it is to be able to connect the community together with one another and put them in front local musicians.”
Medicine Hat is home to variety of musicians with different pursuits and talents. The festival is intended to allow them a means to connect and find an audience. People are able to show support by either dropping tips or cheering the performers on.
“People have time to pursue the arts and take in the arts,” says Kyle Church in regards to the slower pace of life and the tight-knit community that is Medicine Hat. Church held a trio concert this weekend. He shared how he saw people arrive from all directions.
“They need the community’s support to be able to grow along in their careers,” explains Pape.
The event is set up in manner that there no barriers for anyone. People are able to access the shows through cars, bicycles, wheel chairs or scooters. Spectators are able to bring chairs and place them in the sidewalks and lawns of other homes.
“We really find the other homeowners are really welcoming.”
There was even a house on the other side of the street from one of the performing residences that had a giant sign on the lawn that said “SIT HERE.”
The music varied from folk artists, to blues and rock. There was also some gospel and country music. There was a mixture of covers and original songs.
Crowd interaction was frequent. The event drew a variety of people from families with young children to young couples to seniors. Some kids even set up a lemonade stand to keep everyone refreshed, according to Pape.
The yearly event is made possible through the support of the City of Medicine Hat and its Community Vibrancy Grant. There are already comments from people who cannot wait until next year. The plan is continue holding it on the last Saturday of August each year.
“It’s really special to have events happen in the heart of where people live,” says Church.