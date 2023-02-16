GUELPH/ERAMOSA — Mayor Chris White says Guelph/Eramosa needs to be prepared to build a multi-use recreation facility in case adequate funding for such a project becomes available.
“So I think as we move forward, we’ve got to have a plan around that, what those options are, because if a grant does show up, we want to make sure that not only does it have council support out of the gate, that we’re ready to do it,” White said Wednesday.
White’s comments were made during a committee of the whole presentation by Steve Langlois, principal planner at Monteith Brown Planning Consultants. Langlois was talking about the development of a 10-year plan related to parks and recreation in the Guelph/Eramosa Township.
A big part of that 10-year plan was the previous council’s suggestion of developing a multi-use recreation facility that would likely be located in Rockwood.
“Whether it’s gymnasium space, program space, fitness/wellness space, potentially an indoor ice rink, all those things are on the table,” Langlois said.
Committee member Mark Bouwmeester acknowledged the reality that the township does not have the money to just go ahead and build a facility like this.
“Multi-use recreation facility, it’s good to have shovel ready projects. It’s good to have big visions and certainly that would be fantastic. But we would be fooling ourselves if we thought we could afford it on our own,” Bouwmeester said.
White talked about how excited everyone is about the potential for the multi-use recreation facility in the township.
“There is a couple of big things in the room, right? One of them is a multi-use facility. And I think we’ve all mentioned that is something we’d love to see. It just comes down to money. It’s pretty simple with some of these items. It’s not just a matter of building it. It’s a matter of maintaining it and staffing,” White said.
Committee member Bruce Dickieson suggested that the committee must be open minded to the context around the pursuit of a multi-use recreation facility.
“The multi-use facility, I think if that is what people want and it doesn’t negatively impact the financial health of the municipality, like Corey said, with grants or whatever. But I think the most important thing is to keep an open mind throughout this process,” Dickieson said.
Langlois explained that the next step to the ten year parks and recreation plan and the dream of a multi-use recreation facility that is part of that plan is a lot of public consultation.
He also said that if members of the public are passionate about change in or an aspect of parks and recreation, they should express that during the public consultation. Because council may act on that input.
“We’re just getting started into this. It’s a 10 year update to the master plan. There will be online, there will be a project website that will be soliciting input through that. There will be surveys. There will be open house virtual or hybrid. We’re still determining those details. But there will be a fair bit of public consultation as we go,” Langlois said.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.