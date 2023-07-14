Norfolk County council has retreated from a much-criticized plan to install a crosswalk in front of the county’s war memorial in downtown Simcoe.
The local legion and heritage advocates protested the idea of putting up poles with flashing lights in front of the Carillon Tower, a distinctive structure in downtown Simcoe that memorializes Norfolk residents killed in the two world wars and Afghanistan.
“To my mind, it’s desecrating sacred ground,” legion president Bryan Robertson told The Spectator shortly after the road in front of the 60-foot bell tower was narrowed and crosswalk lines were painted in late June.
“This is a heritage property (and) a memorial to our fallen,” Robertson said.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Simcoe Coun. Alan Duthie said he had received “considerable outreach” from community members upset about the crosswalk, which critics said could also cause traffic problems by narrowing Norfolk Street.
Duthie proposed cancelling the crosswalk and restoring the road to its original state, and asked staff to consider moving the crosswalk one street north, closer to Simcoe Composite School, a location he said “meets the safety needs of students and community members.”
It was safety concerns for pedestrians crossing Norfolk Street, including students at the nearby high school, that prompted the installation of the crosswalk in the first place.
There is already a controlled intersection a short walk from the war memorial, prompting Robertson and others to wonder why another crosswalk was needed.
Council voted unanimously to direct county staff to come up with options for the crosswalk’s removal and relocation.