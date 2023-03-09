Bill Penner says if he’s lucky, he just might get to live in the seniors’ housing complex an Edgewood group is trying to get built in the community.
“I’m hoping I might be able to, at some point,” he says, laughing. “I have no doubt in my mind we’ll be able to fill ours down here.”
Penner is the president of the Edgewood Community Club Society, and his group has launched its most ambitious project yet – to get a seniors’ housing complex built in the community on the west shore of the lower Arrow Lakes.
“Over the years, as people get older, they have to move out of the community, because there’s no place for people to stay here,” he told the Valley Voice. “Parents don’t want to leave; their kids don’t want them to leave. All their friends are here.
“But as you get older here, you have to go to Vernon or Nakusp. It’s a different area, you’re not familiar with it. As you get older, you don’t care for change that much. This way we can keep them here in this valley.”
While the idea’s been bandied about a long time, Penner says it really took off last year when he spoke to a local landowner. The man’s own father had had to move from his rural area for care a few years earlier, and the experience had not been good. So the landowner offered four acres for a seniors’ housing project to be built right in the centre of Edgewood.
“It’s really important, where we’re going to situate this,” says Penner. “Seniors can walk to the store. They can walk to the credit union, the post office, and the park is within walking distance.”
10 units possible
Penner says the initial concept is a single-storey building with up to 10 units for residents 65+, at a very ballpark estimated price of $2.5-$3 million. The planners are envisioning solar power to cut energy costs, a community garden on the property, as well as a community root cellar.
The community club has received a $10,000 grant from the RDCK to get conceptual drawings made up. The regional government is also helping with the subdivision process.
The local RDCK area director says she has no problems supporting such a project.
“Edgewood community members would greatly benefit in sustaining their lifestyle and well-being long into their retirement years through the creation of a centrally located seniors’ housing complex within walking distance of recreation, amenities, friends and family,” said Teresa Weatherhead. “It would be a win-win solution that would enable younger generations to move into family homes in this era of housing shortages, and keep this strong community thriving into its future.”
Once the survey and subdivision of the land is complete, the society can begin fundraising in earnest – and begin the long process of filling out grant applications, holding community meetings and organizing the property’s long-term management.
If everything goes well, Penner hopes they can turn the key on the first unit in three to four years.