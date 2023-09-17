A proposed private condo in Angus has received the green light to proceed after updating its conditions of development.
At the last regular council meeting, Essa Township approved draft-plan conditions for a 148-unit townhome development, serviced by private roads, at 34 Mill St.
The notice of decision has been issued, allowing the developer to begin to work on the detailed design.
“It would typically take about three years for the builder to break ground from this point,” said Colleen Healey-Dowdall, CAO for Essa Township. “They may try to get to market sooner.”
As part of the conditions of development, the township was successful in securing a number of guarantees from the development owner, including ensuring all future buyers know what they’re buying into and what township and county services they will not be getting.
This is Essa’s first approved project involving a condo element, Healey-Dowdall noted, and the township wants to make sure every detail is taken care of now so there are no surprises down the line.
“The added conditions will protect both the township and buyers,” she said.
The owner of the development has agreed to include a number of clauses in its condominium agreement and to include all of the clauses in all offers of purchase and sale.
The owners must inform purchasers or tenants that the township is not obligated to provide snow reThey must notify future residents of the limited parking within the subdivision, essentially one parking space per unit.
For prospective purchasers who may have children, they must be notified that a spot in a public school in the community is not guaranteed and students may be housed in temporary facilities and for those who wish to attend a school operated by the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board may be transported to/accommodated in temporary facilities out of the neighbourhood school's area.
Future homeowners are also to be made aware that they are purchasing within a development that is distributing water and collecting stormwater privately.
To eliminate any confusion, the township directed the owner to explain, in detail, how the private development's water and stormwater process works and what costs will be born by the owners.moval and the county is not obligated to provide curbside waste collection services to residences serviced by private roads.
While it might strike some as overkill, the detailed list provides clarity and helps set expectations and standards for future projects.
“Incorporating a condo element is becoming more and more common in Simcoe County,” said Healey-Dowdall, “particularly as landowners look to developing smaller parcels.”