The Town of Strathmore received a request for funding approval through the Community Improvement Program (CIP), which was presented during the Dec. 14 special meeting of council.
The CIP is a local program designed to support community organizations that improve Strathmore’s identity and quality of life, according to administration.
Recommendations put forward through the CIP Evaluation Committee would support three applicant organizations in their efforts to create opportunities to connect with and celebrate the Strathmore community.
Mark Pretzlaff, director of community and protective services, recommended that council approve funding through the Community Improvement Program in the amounts of $2,500 for the Rocky Mountain Symphony Society, $1,500 for the Wheatland Crisis Society, and $5,000 for the Strathmore Performing Arts Society.
Questions were immediately raised by council members regarding the request for funding by the Rocky Mountain Symphony Society, as they are not specifically a Strathmore-based organization.
“The organization itself if actually not based in Strathmore, and that was one of the comments of the CIP evaluation committee. They felt that without their support, that these types of events would not potentially happen or come back to Strathmore,” explained Pretzlaff. “They feel that maybe in the future, this group can partner with an organization that is within Strathmore and potentially secure better funding through the CIP program.”
Mayor Pat Fule inquired whether there was firm commitment from the symphony as far as a certain number of performances in town.
Pretzlaff indicated this is the first time the symphony has applied for the program and though they have performed in Strathmore before, have not made a concrete commitment to return.
Coun. Wiley remarked that according to his understanding, it is the goal of the symphony to perform in Strathmore twice per year.
As indicated by administration in the request for council decision, should council approve these recommendations, there would be approximately $11,000 remaining in the CIP fund.
Inversely, should council not approve the recommendations of the CIP Evaluation Committee, the applications would need to go back to the CIP Committee for further review. This would necessitate additional staff, as well as time from the volunteer committee members.
Council ultimately voted to approve all three of the indicated applications for funding through the CIP in each of the requested amounts.