ST. MARY’S – Council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has accepted the recommendations of a provincially appointed consultant to resolve its long-running dispute with the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) board.
Although none of the suggested remedies will give local legislators what they originally wanted — a better fee-for-service deal with ECRL, permission to break with the organization and join another regional library board, or to “go it alone” — councillors voted unanimously to accept the provincial government’s terms at its Dec. 12 regular council meeting.
“I see nothing in it [recommendations] that we can’t accommodate and make happen,” Warden Greg Wier told his fellow councillors. “I’m sure that’s the consensus of council … I hear a resounding ‘yes’, so I guess we can send a letter off to the minister to say that we will accept the recommendations and do what we have to do to make it work.”
In an email to The Journal on Dec. 16, ECRL Chief Executive Officer Laura Emery also appeared conciliatory. “We look forward to working on next steps together with the provincial government and the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s to review the report’s findings and begin the process of implementing recommendations,” she said. “As always, we remain focused on providing ECRL users across all branches in our region with services that fulfill their needs.”
According to Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH) spokesperson Susan Mader Zinck, both ECRL and St. Mary’s council have until Thursday, Dec. 22 to accept the recommendations which, she stated in an email to the Journal on Dec. 16, include some that pertain to the provincial government. “The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage is accepting all the recommendations for the department,” she said. “We expect both organizations [St. Mary’s council and ERCRL] to work together and address community needs going forward.”
In its report, which CCTH made public last week, Davis Pier emphasized the need to keep the needs of the local community front and centre.
“With the participation of 39 community members, themes were identified,” it said. “The core financial and service-level issues have been overshadowed by the scope and impact of interpersonal conflicts. The issue has gone well beyond service levels and the need [for more funds] to maintain library service levels.”
It said, “Nobody’s hands are clean. Each party has contributed to interpersonal issues, including lack of professionalism. Through engagement, some level of a lack of professionalism was observed in communications between parties. Prolonged interpersonal conflict has resulted in a degradation of public trust in all parties, and within the parties.
“There has been insufficient focus on meaningfully collecting, assessing, and responding to community needs. The lack of regular and robust information-gathering has led to public perception that community is neither being heard nor are community needs being met.”
Council and ECRL had been at loggerheads since the latter — which serves Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness counties, with about $960,000 in provincial and $234,000 in municipal funding (2020-21) — announced a new cost-service regime in March 2021. Under the formula, St. Mary’s was required to pay an additional $10,531 per year ($27,458 compared with the previous $16,927) to maintain the Sherbrooke branch’s 25 hours of weekly operations open to the public.
In February, council sent a letter to CCTH Minister Pat Dunn asking that it be allowed to either “stand alone, as its own entity” or “join a library system that is more responsive to community needs … Conflicting budget numbers, inaccurate reporting, non-responses to legitimate queries, as well as a completely condescending verbal attitude towards the Council and the general public during an informational meeting have brought us to this point.”
In an email in July, a CCTH spokesperson told The Journal that “due to the complexity of the situation, the skillset required, and the need to address the conflict in a timely manner,” Halifax dispute resolution consultant Davis Pier was selected to conduct the review and tender recommendations.
Pier’s report recommends that “ECRL and MODSM draft a statement of renewed partnership; develop and implement a joint ECRL-MODSM action plan to address community needs as identified through consultation; prioritize and enhance community engagement including collecting and sharing of findings and decisions.”
It also recommends that “CCTH fill empty provincial appointee roles on the ECRL board,” and that “the ECRL board engage a third-party to conduct a thorough review of board policies and personnel and make recommendations, including, but not limited to, the development of vision and values, clear guidelines around roles and responsibilities, board term limits, board onboarding and training, in camera sessions, decision-making and information-sharing processes, and financial reporting.
To this end, the ECRL board should “pass a bylaw to allow for existing provincial appointees to serve until new representatives are identified, and/or for community members to apply to the board to fill these positions if vacant,” and distribute quarterly financial reports to funding partners and adjust operations as required.
It further recommends that “ECRL and MODSM [Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s] review and implement updated codes of conduct (i.e., create a shared understanding of professionalism and respect); establish joint communication practices including what data to share with funding partners, in what format, and how far in advance to share data ahead of board votes; and establish joint communication practices (i.e., standardized reports).”
Part of this should involve “strict adherence to professionalism, and, in particular, to professional communication; increased communication and engagement with the pubic regarding library services (i.e., open hours, programming, volunteering, community events, etc.),” and incorporating community needs into ECRL’s service priorities.” Meanwhile, ECRL should “improve the quality of meeting minutes and continue posting both audio recordings and minutes online.”
Finally, the report recommends that the CCTH “develop, in collaboration with ECRL and MODSM, a response plan to address the current situation; work with MODSM and ECRL to implement the CCTH response plan and ECRL-MODSM action plan; and fill provincial appointee seats on ECRL’s Board. The CCTH [should] ensure that feedback regarding funding and standards is used to inform the funding formula review, and [it should] work with the ECRL board to improve governance and reporting. “
The report specifically rejected council’s proposition that St. Mary’s should join another regional library board or ‘go it alone.’
It said, “There is significant risk to all parties should MODSM decide to ‘go it alone’ and leave ECRL. Through the jurisdictional scan, cases in other provinces, did not identify a net-benefit to library users and funding partners in cases where municipalities operated independent of regional systems.”
Instead, the report said, “A decision to ‘go independent’ may trigger a follow-on effect within Nova Scotia with other municipalities. Though the Nova Scotia Libraries Act does provide for a municipality to operate a library, an agreement with the Province would be required to establish a new regional library.”
What’s more, the report observed, “MODSM has not assessed the financial and administrative viability of the ‘go it alone’ option. Jurisdictional scan findings indicate that the ‘go it alone’ option can have negative impacts on neighbouring municipalities left in the regional system, and may not have a material impact on service levels for library users living within the municipality of the independent library. An impact assessment should be conducted by CCTH to determine policies and funding related to any municipality breaking from the regional system.”
In a letter last week to St. Mary’s Council and ECRL’s board members, CCTH Deputy Minister Justin Huston said: “The department will provide funding to ECRL to engage in a third party to review board policies and governance as per the recommendations; funding for a facilitator to help develop a joint ECRL and MODSM action plan. We will fill empty provincial appointee roles on the board of ECRL to ensure that feedback regarding funding and standards informs any upcoming funding formula considerations; appoint an executive-level staff resource to help guide the specific work and attend meetings in 2023, reporting back to the Deputy and Minister on progress after each meeting.”
He concluded: “Our expectation is that all parties and leaders within each party will recommit to a collaborative relationship; professionalism, good governance, open communication with each other and the public and respond to and address community needs. Should we see evidence to the contrary, we reserve the right to exercise then authority the minister has with regard to library services. I sincerely hope that this is the beginning of a renewed relationship in the region for the benefit of citizens.”
The report is available, upon request, from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.