SHERBROOKE – The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is in the market for a new active living coordinator.
“This position will be responsible for implementing the St. Mary’s Active Living Plan in accordance with the Shared Strategy for Advancing Recreation in Nova Scotia,” says the notice posted to the municipality’s Facebook page last week. “Duties will vary for each program and may include, but not be limited to: delivery, coordination, assisting, evaluating, supervising, promoting, scheduling as well as creating and establishing relationships with community organizations.”
The announcement follows municipal council’s approval last month of St. Mary’s first recreational master plan and a recent $47,500 Infrastructure Canada grant to develop an active transportation plan for the area — including research, community consultation and budgeting for a network of walking, biking and rolling trails that will “enable residents to get to their destination while spending more time outside and getting active.”
According to the job posting, the position requires “excellent public relations and communication skills, both oral and written, as well as … strong supervisory, planning, organizational, and administrative skills with the ability to multi-task.”
Tech Savvy Seniors program launches
Following a successful first session of the Tech Savvy Seniors program on Nov. 26, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is reminding participants to pick up their laptops, iPads and tablets, adding: “You are welcome to bring your own device if you have questions on how to use it.”
Employment and Social Development Canada recently provided the municipality with $21,973 through the New Horizons for Seniors program to furnish tablet computers and training to seniors, “helping them combat social isolation, connect with their families and remain in their homes longer.”
Additional Tech Savvy and Seeds of Literacy sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 (Ecum Secum, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Saturday, Dec. 17 (Port Bickerton, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.); Saturday, Jan. 14 (Goshen, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.); and Saturday, Jan. 28 (Liscomb, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.).
Winners announced in Municipal Awareness Week quiz
Four contestants in St. Mary’s first Municipal Awareness Week trivia contest prevailed on Nov. 28.
Anna Muise correctly answered the question, “What services does the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s provide?” Angela MacDonald won for her answer to: “How long are municipal councillors elected for?” Brian Langille was able to name a previous warden of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s. And Jean Kenney identified the longest-serving councillor of the current municipal council.
According to the announcement, “The municipality provides many services including, but not limited to, services recreation, community development, economic development, land use services, garbage collection, water and sewer services, and special events … Municipal councillors are elected for a four-year term … [and] the longest-serving sitting councillor is James Harpell [District 8, Port Bickerton and Harpellville area].