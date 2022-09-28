IGNACE, Ont. – The Mary Berglund Community Health Centre Hub in Ignace is closed due to a watermain break that occurred earlier this week.
The health centre posted on Facebook that it would remain closed Wednesday due to work being completed on water, sewer and electrical caused by the water main break.
The centre added it may open on Thursday, if all the work is completed.
The Northwestern Health Unit also informed the public that its office located within the Health Centre will remain closed for the rest of the week.