Food is a great way to connect or stay connected to culture, says Neepin Hookimaw.
She has been working with the Anti-hunger Coalition Timmins (ACT) through its summer placement program and is trying to pull together an Indigenous cookbook for the youth in the community.
“Some youth grew up in foster homes, disconnected from their roots, so it’d be nice to have this for them,” said Hookimaw, who is going into her second year of Northern College’s social work program. “And some youth don’t have elders or people in their lives to teach them our way of cooking so to have this tool for them, they can reconnect.”
The cookbook will be part of the youth cooking programs that ACT is offering.
Isabelle Chartier, the collective cooking co-ordinator for ACT, said that they’re looking forward to the first classes and resources like the cookbooks will be a boon to the youth involved.
“Food brings people together,” said Chartier. “We’ll see how the first workshop goes.”
Memories of homemade meals with her grandparents were part of the reason Hookimaw wanted to pull the recipes together.
“Even if it’s something simple like cedar tea, we want to include it,” she said.
Hookimaw was born in Moose Factory and moved to Timmins with her mother when she was young.
She is reaching out to Indigenous organizations and on Facebook to collect any favourites from people in the community.
“All over Turtle Island, there’s different tribes and we all do things a little differently, so even if you do find something online, it’ll be like this is how this tribe does it, this is what that tribe does,” said Hookimaw. “It’d be nice to have one specifically from this area.”
While her time in her current role is short, she has plans for other projects through her work at Northern College.
‘’In the last year, I started social work at Northern College and I’m also on the Indigenous student council, so we’ve been reconnecting with the culture, doing workshops,” she said. “
Chartier said that Hookimaw’s drive has pushed the whole program forward.
“Neepin’s been amazing and she’s been calling everybody,” said Chartier. “So most of the Indigenous agencies have been contacted.”
Hookimaw’s summer program runs for eight weeks, and she said the experience was a great one.
“I’ve really enjoyed working here for the past four weeks, and I’ve got four more weeks to go,” she said.
“I’m hoping to get the majority of the work on the cookbook done before I’m done,” said Hookimaw. “Eight weeks isn’t long enough!”
The book will be available through ACT, and to youth attending cooking workshops.
Anyone looking to contribute is asked to send their recipes to cook@antihungercoalition.com.