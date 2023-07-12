The City of Stratford Council convened a public meeting at City Hall on June 26 to gather input from interested individuals regarding a Zone Change Application and an Official Plan Amendment Application 198 Mornington St.
The applications, filed under the Planning Act, relate to the property at 198 Mornington Street in Stratford.
The property spans approximately 2,487 square metres and features frontage along Mornington Street and Duke Street. Currently, the site is home to a vacant institutional building that was previously utilized as a long-term care facility (peopleCare).
The applicant seeks to repurpose the building into a low-rise residential apartment building. Caroline Baker, Principal of Baker Planning Group, noted in a statement, “It is the intent that the 17 units would be residential rental units with 1 and 2-bedroom suites.”
The proposed development does not involve any exterior renovations or additions to the site.
To facilitate this project, the Official Plan Amendment Application aims to increase the maximum residential density from 65 units per hectare to 75 units per hectare.
The Zone Change Application requests a rezoning of the property from the existing Residential Second Density Zone to the Residential Fifth Density Zone. The proposed zoning provisions include adjustments to the building's front yard depth, exterior side yard depth, and side yard depth.
The specific provisions would also recognize the existing parking spaces regulated under a Site Plan Agreement between the property owner and the City of Stratford.
A Planning Consultant spoke on behalf of the City of Stratford and presented the public's support and concerns regarding the proposed changes to 198 Mornington Street. The consultant emphasized the intention to revitalize the property with affordable housing units in mind.
Various community members expressed their thoughts on the proposed development. Celia and Michael McConville emphasized the need for mixed-density housing options in Stratford, stating, "Stratford needs more mixed-density housing options."
Jennifer Birmingham, Owner of The Bruce Hotel, highlighted the lack of reasonable market rentals in Stratford and noted, “My business has lost employees due to a lack of reasonable market rentals in the city. My concern is that they could be turned into short-term rentals and urges that they remain long-term rental units.”
Elizabeth Curr raised concerns about the absence of a traffic study for the proposal, specifically citing the potential challenges at the intersection of Mornington, Duke, and Waterloo Street. She urged the council to consider the implications of increased traffic in the area.
If approved, the 17 new dwelling units may be subject to development charges and could contribute to additional tax revenue for the City of Stratford. Moreover, the development plan aims to address the parking needs by increasing the number of parking spots to 1.25 spaces per unit, resulting in a total requirement of 22 spaces. Currently, the property provides 10 parking spaces.
The City of Stratford Council will consider all public comments and concerns before deciding on the Zone Change and Official Plan Amendment Applications. The council's commitment to engaging with the community and fostering a sustainable and inclusive living environment reflects its dedication to the well-being and prosperity of Stratford's residents.