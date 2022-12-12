Upgrades and repairs are coming soon to a local pool.
During a recent council meeting, council unanimously approved additional work to replace the pool liner at the Ridgetown-Howard Community outdoor pool.
The project will be awarded to Acapulco Pools for a total of $77,919.15 and will be funded through the Outdoor Pools Lifecycle Reserve.
The Ridgetown-Howard Pool was built in 1969 to service the residents of Ridgetown and Howard Township. After several years of operation, the original pool basin had been repaired and resurfaced several times. Most recently, in 2006, a vinyl membrane liner was installed.
However, according to a municipal report, the current liner is deteriorating and beginning to separate from the pool basin wall.
The project to replace the liner was approved by council on October 3.
“When the old liner was removed, Acapulco Pools advised the Facilities Supervisor that work could not proceed until repairs were made to the pool basin walls,” said Darren Goyette, Facilities Supervisor, Bothwell/Ridgetown.
He added work required involves the removal and replacement of approximately 800 sq. ft. of concrete and the application of a bond coat, replacement of unsafe rope anchors and repairs to skimmers.
The project is currently on hold and will not proceed until these repairs are performed.
“The Ridgetown–Howard Pool has been used regularly and continues to be a valuable recreational amenity for the area,” said Goyette.