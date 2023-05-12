Rogers Communication has the go-ahead to put a cell tower in Dysart et al.
Township council agreed May 9 when it met to allow the construction is a cell tower to improve wireless communications.
Only Councillor Tammy Donaldson voted against the proposed tower.
Rogers Communications plans to erect a guyed tower about 90 feet high on Curry Road and west of Haliburton Lake. It’s part of the Cell Gap Project, an effort to improve cellular coverage through eastern Ontario.
The Eastern Ontario Regional Network Cell Gap Project is undertaken by way of a public-private partnership.
A 30-metre vegetation buffer will be implemented around the proposed tower and lighting shall be the minimum required to meet safety standards. The tower access road is to be designed and screened with vegetation to minimize the visual impact of the tower by immediate neighbours.
Jeff Iles, the township’s planning director, said Rogers has investigated other sites and considered the possibility of piggybacking existing area towers. But there’s no other tower suitable for their network.
The nearest tower is owned by Bell about 10 kilometres away. And Rogers already has some use of that structure.
Coun. Nancy Wood-Roberts asked if the municipality would be able to use the proposed tower for the township’s emergency services and roads department communications.
Christian Lee, a site acquisition specialist working in the area on behalf of Rogers Communications, said the towers are available for use by other carriers and municipalities.
“There’s a way for the municipality to reach out to Rogers network department to discuss co-location,” Lee said.
There is a small fee that’s “significantly less than another carrier would pay,” he said.
Lee said construction would likely take place about a year and half from now and it’s likely the tower would be put up with the gear to accommodate both 4G and 5G technology.
Towers are planned and spaced to be optimal for 4G service.
“Why are you calling them 5G towers when it’s really 4G that’s being installed?” said Donaldson.
“As far as I’m aware, we’re not calling them 5G towers,” Lee said. “We’re answering the question when people ask will there be 5G service on the towers. The answer is yes, but we’re not calling them 5G towers.”
The structures and equipment comply with Health Canada standards, but Coun. Pat Casey asked about the potential for health risks posed by the wireless communications towers.
“There’s some concern of health issues with towers,” he said.
Lee said he didn’t have the data at his fingertips.
“But what I can say is ... the RF (radiofrequency) emissions in this particular area as a result of this site would be extremely, extremely, extremely small compared to just about anywhere else in the province based on the fact that this is the lone tower in the immediate area.”
The proposed tower’s antenna system will be 90 metres in the sky.
