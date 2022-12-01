If the Tiny Township's new council wanted to operate the municipality by hitting the ground running, then they dashed right out of the starting gate into the first major issue facing the province: Bill 23.
The new council held its first committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, and some technical quirks and procedural policy ticks were dutifully followed along with an apology to staff and residents while they get used to the way things are run.
In the consent item section of the meeting, Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins raised the topic of Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 which had received royal assent days prior.
Widespread criticism of Bill 23 from various citizens and groups across the province has emerged over freezing and exempting development fees, despite the provincial government passing the bill intended to spur housing development and affordable housing.
Last week, nearby Township of Georgian Bay released an open letter to the province with their concerns and suggestions for Bill 23 as it impacted their primarily waterfront-owning residents.
Asked Miskimins to the Tiny committee of the whole: “I’m wondering if, as a council, if we would want to partner with our other North Simcoe municipalities to do a joint letter around the issues that we see with this bill.”
Four of the five council members were fresh faces to their respective roles with little governing experience, which allowed former deputy mayor Coun. Steffen Walma to respond with weight behind his supportive comment.
“Before we do anything like that though,” suggested Walma, “I would like to understand Bill 23 a little bit more.
“Perhaps we could have our planning staff come back with what the changes are (and) what they mean to us exactly, so we have a better understanding of what’s going to happen and what we would like to change.
“Conceptually, I like the idea of building more homes – affordable homes specifically – but at the same time we do need to make sure we have appropriate protections for the environment in place,” Walma concluded.
Mayor David Evans noted that a regional joint protest against Bill 23 for this Friday had been brought to his attention, and acknowledged public interest from Tiny residents regarding the issue.
“I know in our last Simcoe County council meeting, the position had yet to be finalized and a position from Simcoe County was still (to be determined),” said Evans. “I think we’re all in the position of needing to understand a little bit more about how this goes forward.”
CAO Robert Lamb informed the committee that planning and development directors throughout Simcoe County, including Tiny’s own Shawn Persaud, had been meeting at the county level with reports coming out of those interactions.
“We have had some discussions at the CAO level about it as well,” added Lamb, “but I’m a big believer in leaving this one to the subject experts.”
Persaud jumped in to explain a little about the implications of Bill 23 to council.
“There’s a ton of information and fundamental changes, not only to the Planning Act but also the Development Charges Act and a number of other acts, that impact every single municipality in the province of Ontario,” Persaud stated.
Due to the tight comment period timeline for the Bill, Persaud shared that a joint letter had been submitted by the county planning directors containing “staff perspective and the concerns that the planning directors at the staff level see with regards to that Bill, and some recommendations.” He additionally offered that if the County agreed with the joint letter, that Tiny could put forward a resolution of support to that effect.
The committee of the whole agreed to a resolution for staff to provide an overview of Bill 23 and its implications, to be brought forward to a future council meeting. Following a few further hiccups and procedural missteps and corrections, the motion was carried.
The county council highlights of early November from Simcoe County can be found in the committee of the whole agenda on the Township of Tiny webpage.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny township’s YouTube channel.