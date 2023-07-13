The Maple View Landings Fundraising Committee is seeking a $29,000 donation commitment from the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands over the next three years.
These funds will go towards the redevelopment project of Maple View Lodge.
The facility is home to 60 residents being served by 125 employees, delivering 24-hour holistic care. It is owned and operated by the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
Maple View Landings is the new name of the entire property which houses the new long-term care facility. Rooms inside the facility will be private and semi-private resident rooms.
Arie Hoogenboom, of the Maple View Landings Fundraising Committee, gave a presentation this week to the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council regarding the redevelopment project and fundraising.
“This is an end-of-life home for these folks,” said Hoogenboom, who is also mayor of Rideau Lakes Township.
“We want to make sure that these people have the best care possible, that we’re not nickel-and-diming them through the process, that we have a great facility, and that they have all of those extras that might make life a little more comfortable for them and a little bit easier for the staff to provide the care that’s necessary.”
The fundraising committee is comprised of nine members. Its fundraising goal is $3 million.
“We wanted a number that would challenge us but also one that was attainable,” said Hoogenboom.
The committee has come up with a creative way to get funding, via naming rights for various areas in the facility, like neighbourhoods, dining rooms, community rooms, pedestrian walkway, living rooms, resident rooms, sunrooms, dining balconies and the water fountain in the garden.
For example, said Hoogenboom: “If you made a $5,000 donation to one of the rooms, it would be recognized as the room that you sponsored.”
Donations are eligible for a 100 per cent tax receipt and donors of $1,000 or more will be recognized through plaquing in the new facility and/or the Maple Leaf Tree of Giving in the front entrance.
The committee came up with a target for municipalities to reach in terms of donations.
“We came up with a $1 per resident for each of the next three years,” said Hoogenboom. “We know most municipalities have set their budget for this year, some municipalities are telling me that if at the end of the year they have a surplus, they’ll look after their commitment then and there, others are saying they’ll spread it out over three years. Either way is fine, we’re just making sure we get some sort of commitment.”
Based on TLTI’s population, the committee is looking for a three-year commitment of $29,400 from the municipality.
For this contribution, the township would receive one of the following – naming rights for a dining balcony or sunroom or living room or multiple individual resident rooms; or naming rights for a dining room. As well, the municipality would have its name on a recognition tree that would be located in the entranceway.
In 2021, a long-term-care redevelopment project was approved to build a new 192-bed home (as well as accommodating the existing 60 residents). It’s an $80-million-dollar-plus project – the largest capital construction project in the history of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, according to Hoogenboom’s presentation.
The province will contribute $43 million to the project over 25 years. Counties taxpayers are responsible for all construction costs beyond committed provincial grants.
In July 2022, a tender was awarded to McDonald Brothers Construction. Construction is now underway, with Spring 2025 being the targeted completion date. In the summer of 2025, residents are expected to move in.
The current Maple View Lodge will be repurposed for other uses, a project that is currently under review and to be decided by the counties at a later date.
“There is always room to potentially consider this through the community grants program, through the casino funds that come through, and we’ll be discussing budget deliberations here in the fall, so there’s a number of ways we can look at this as an opportunity and we’ll trust the CAO and staff to come back with options for council to potentially support this project,” said TLTI Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke.
