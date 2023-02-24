NORTH PERTH – This Saturday, the North Perth community will be joining together for a good cause; raising money to aid those experiencing homelessness.
The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) is a Canada-wide event with the goal of raising funds for local charities that help those without a fixed address. United Way Perth-Huron is hosting Listowel’s CNOY, with a total of 30 teams and 129 walkers. The North Perth CNOY has raised 70 per cent of its goal for the HOPE Links Connection Centre in Listowel – the total goal is $68,000. This year, nationally, over $8 million has been raised by CNOY.
“I really like this event because all money raised stays right here in North Perth. Funds go the HOPE Links Connection Centre in Listowel. As well as to support counselling for youth at risk, counselling and supports for children who have witnessed domestic violence and to support shelter and programming for homeless youth. And finally funds also go to support United Way’s Urgent Needs Fund, helping the most vulnerable in North Perth,” explained Kara Greydanus, event organizer and her family’s team captain.
Participants are able to attend the event on Saturday, or walk virtually. The CNOY is set for Feb. 25 and registration begins at 4 p.m. with the walk beginning at 5 p.m after opening remarks. When the walk is complete, there is food and time to mingle at the finish line, which is the Salvation Army Citadel. During the walk, participants will also have a chance to tour the HOPE Links facility.
“I think sometimes we know there are big, big hurts and needs in our community, but we don’t know exactly what they are or how we can help. United Way is a wonderful organization that knows how to help. I have come to appreciate United Way so much since joining the committee. I love that they work with others (like the Salvation Army) who are already doing great works and add to what is already being done. This event is United Way North Perth’s biggest source of funding each year. This money is going to life-altering programs and making people right in our community feel seen and valued,” expressed Greydanus.
For more information on how to give and/or how to get involved as there is still time to participant or donate, visit https://cnoy.org/location/northperth.