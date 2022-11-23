Winter parking restrictions
The Town of Gananoque is reminding citizens that overnight parking on Town streets is now prohibited.
With of the arrival of winter weather, streets will need to be cleared in order for motorists to have a safe way to and from their destinations.
Until April 1, 2023, no vehicles are permitted to park on streets in the town from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Cars will be towed at the owner's expense.
Council seeks applicants
The Town of Gananoque is seeking citizens to fill positions on a variety of panels.
These include Town Heritage and Trees and Trails Panels, along with one position on the Artefact Oversight Committee. The term for the available positions will run to the end of the new council term on Nov. 14, 2026.
Interested individuals can send their applications to Town Clerk Penny Kelly. The deadline to do so is Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
All applications received will be reviewed by council and appointment of members will be made at a regular council meeting sometime in December.
Because of the limited number of citizen members required on each committee/board, all applications will be kept on file for the term of council.
For further information, contact Kelly at 613-382-2149 Ext. 1120.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)