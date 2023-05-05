The Rosthern Lions' major fundraiser on April 15, 2023, was a sold-out event with all 150 tickets being sold and approximately 140 of the 150 seats being filled that night. The Lions Pasta Night has been a regular event in Rosthern for many years and the public showed their enthusiasm in a big way. There are currently 24 members in the Rosthern Lions Club. When the Lions started planning this event, their “New Hospital Fund” had roughly $85,000 in it and their goal was to raise enough to push that number over $100,000. Past experience had shown what was possible with the event and so they were confident the amount on the presentation cheque would be attainable. The announcement in the provincial budget that funding was approved for planning a new Rosthern Hospital, combined with people being ready to attend events like this again and businesses being open to support a project like this, turned out that the Club cleared over $30,000 and will, in fact, be able to bump their cumulative hospital contribution up to at least $115,000. They are also exploring the possibility of getting a matching grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation. Matching grants involve identifying what a community needs and are typically provided for capital construction and equipment. The project must serve a large population which the new hospital will, but these are not the sole criteria, and the final decision on any application is ultimately made by the Lions Club International Foundation Board of Trustees at one of their designated meetings.
The Rosthern Lions held their first Pasta Night in January of 2008 at what was then, the new school gym at Rosthern Elementary School. Lion Marianne Kramchynsky shared that it was extremely cold that night, but still, just over 100 people attended the event. Although it was a smaller crowd than what they have had in years since, they learned that the kitchen at the gym was inadequate, for anything on the scale they were hoping for, and they knew things had to be done differently if they were going to carry on with a fundraiser of this nature. They decided to try again the next year, only in April instead of January, and to hold it at the St. Odilon Parish Centre instead of the school. Attendance went up to 190 and the Club cleared over $5,000. The proceeds from the first few Pasta Nights helped to finance outdoor exercise equipment which was installed in the Town Park at a cost of about $75,000.
Pasta Night continued to be held at St. Odilon's annually until 2013, and that was the first time the proceeds were designated to go to the Rosthern Lions “New Hospital Fund”. In 2014, the Lions were able to book Brad Johner and the Johner Boys as entertainment and the ticket demand was so strong the event was moved to what was then, the Ukrainian Hall in Rosthern. The Ukrainian Hall had a huge kitchen and dining area in the basement and much more space for seating and entertainment upstairs. The Pasta Nights continued until 2016. In 2017, the Lions held a 60th Anniversary celebration with a catered meal instead of a Pasta Night.
After ten years of big annual events, they decided to take a break for a year or two, and then Covid came along. As restrictions eased and people became more willing to attend public events, re-instating Pasta Night seemed like a good idea. The first committee meeting was held in January this year, and sponsor sheets were sent out in February. Door tickets were printed and distributed to the club members, and people were so ready for the return of the event the Club didn't even have to advertise them to sell out. With the Ukrainian Hall having been sold, and the Community Multipurpose Centre kitchen still too small, it was decided to go back to St. Odilon and keep the ticket sales to a maximum of 150 to ensure adequate comfort and space. Dr. James MacMillan and his wife Sarah and son Luke volunteered their time to be musical entertainment, and Myron Schmalz and his son Eric, both auctioneers with family ties to Rosthern, donated their time to conduct a live auction of several items donated by some of the local sponsors. The two men shared stories of their family connections to Rosthern and the area making for a fun and memorable auction. Two of the items in the live auction were cakes made and donated by Mayor Dennis Helmuth and Dina Lopez. The two cakes alone brought in over $700 of the final total. The generosity of the community was demonstrated not only through the live auction and the sponsors but also through the donations received for the Silent Auction with the tables holding the items running halfway around the room.
The Rosthern Lions would like to thank the many people and businesses who together made this event the success that it was. No event, no matter how well planned, would be a success if not for those who buy tickets and come out to support it. As well grateful recognition goes out to all who donated cash, merchandise, and gift certificates, and of course the MacMillan’s and the Schmalz’s for the donation of their time and talents.