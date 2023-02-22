With the House of Commons reconvening near the end of January, it did not take long for things to get back into the swing of it. Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, rose in the house on Feb. 10 to fire off against the Liberal government in regards to their taxation and spending.
“It is just incredible that the Liberal government believes Canadians have never had it so good, but it is just plain wrong,” said Shields. “The prime minister believes his tax-and-spend agreement is just too good to quit, even though over half the country’s people think the prime minister is just incapable of doing his job. Record-high inflation just increased by nine per cent, and it is just some half a trillion in spending that led to this crisis. However, CRA officials think the money is just not worth tracking down.”
Shields did not stop there, going as far as to suggest that a new election should be called two years early.
“Canadians are just trying to get by, and that is why the Conservative team is going to make Canada the best place to live on earth again,” said Shields. “The carbon tax will then be just a bad nightmare for farmers, and they will be happy that they finally get a break. It is just the prime minister who got Canada into this mess, and Canadians want the prime minister to just get out of the way so the Conservatives can just clean it up.”