The second annual Fiddles and Food Trucks event supporting Stratford Summer Music is just around the corner, being healed on Thursday, September 14th.
Hosted by Mayor Martin Ritsma, the said “grill master,” at the picturesque Ritsma's Barn at 75 Kellys Lane, the event is going to offer Instagrammable moments at every corner of the beautiful property. General Manager of Stratford Summer Music, Kendra Fry says, “The Ritsma barn is a one-of-a-kind location for this event.”
Fry notes, “Fiddles and Food Trucks raises between thirty-five and fifty thousand dollars per year for vital Stratford Summer music programming,” Fry continued, “The funding allows us to continue offering 24 free barge concerts and the World in a Weekend’s free offerings during the season.”
The money raised from the event allows Stratford Summer Music to expand its offerings for the community and allows for the ability to attract big names to Stratford, “It also supports our efforts to bring in international award-winning musicians such as John Pizzarelli and to offer low-cost winter programming for locals.”
The event is also in partnership with Pelee Island Winery, who have generously stocked the wine bar all in support of bringing quality music to Stratford.
Featuring Maggie’s Wake, a Canadian roots band that combines traditional Celtic instrumentation with a contemporary approach, Fry notes you won’t find another event like this in town, “The event is unlike any other Stratford Summer Music event.”
This exciting collaboration between Rant Maggie Rant co-founder Lindsay Schindler (fiddle, vocals) and Tara Dunphy (tin whistle, flute, fiddle, vocals), lead singer and songwriter of acclaimed country outfit The Rizdales, is said to be, “quite simply, a match made in heaven,” according to attendees.
Ken’s Fries and the Bru Garden’s own vintage beer truck will be onsite offering a range of foods to go alongside wine and music, and Lady Glaze Donuts will be serving milkshakes and sinfully delicious donuts throughout the evening.
There are incredible raffle prizes, including a full 2024 Stratford Summer Music Season Pass, along with a live auction with unique items and experiences throughout Stratford and beyond.
Fry notes Fiddles and Foodtrucks is a one-of-a-kind event and mentions the lively spirit of the evening, “It is a high-energy, food truck party with great company, great music, and indulgent food truck food and drink.”
If you’d like to be part of the fun and enjoy the second annual “toe-tapping, barn-raising” event in Support of Stratford Summer Music, please visit their website at www.stratfordsummermusic.ca/support/fiddles-foodtrucks.