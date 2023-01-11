ST. MARY’S – Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores Tourism Nova Scotia (DEANS) expects to launch its seniors ambassadors program in time for the 2023 tourism season in St. Mary’s, says Visitor Services and Membership Coordinator Kara Allen.
Allen made the announcement during a presentation to the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 4. “We’re actually hoping for a spring launch,” she said. “It’s for seniors who have time on their hands and would like to volunteer, keeping the visitor centre open longer in the season.”
Allen explained that the program has been successful in Pictou and Antigonish. “We usually start off [with] a free lunch-and-learn event for the community, where we will answer any questions and have the visitor information centre involved. With the seniors’ program in Pictou County, we’ve been able to stay open until the end of October. What better way to champion your community than having someone from the community [doing that]?”
DEANS, a not-for-profit destination marketing organization founded in 2011, promotes a variety of tourism brands in eastern Nova Scotia — including staycations, attractions, food and drink, festivals and events, and places to stay. The organization fosters sustainable tourism in 420 communities along the Eastern and Northumberland shores of the province.
Council approved a contribution of $4,016.34 to help cover its overall programming in 2023.