Swan Hills School has been back in session for about a month now, and hopefully, drivers have gotten back into the groove of being mindful on the roads. A fair amount of students in town walk to school, meaning that there will be an increased number of pedestrians in the mornings and the afternoons. Please watch for children and youth crossing the roads, at crosswalks and at unmarked crossings. Please give a little extra leeway as they may not be entirely focused on the vehicles and traffic around them. Remember to mind the speed limit, especially within the school zone, and watch for safety patrollers at the crosswalks in front of the school.
Road safety doesn’t just mean pedestrians; the school bus is picking up students in the morning and bringing them home in the afternoons on school days. Keep an eye out for flashing lights; they are meant to be a warning that a child may be moving towards or away from the vehicle. If the lights are flashing red, motorists behind or in front of the school bus must come to a complete stop. Breaking this law could be costly, with a $567 fine and a loss of 6 demerits points.
No matter how much of a hurry someone might be in, nothing is more important than the safety of our community’s children and youth. Let’s make a point to be aware of the students on our roads so we can help keep them safe.