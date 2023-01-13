TLTI budget approval deferred
Approval on the proposed 2023 municipal budget was deferred during a Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands committee of the whole meeting this week.
The decision was deferred to next week’s TLTI council meeting.
The 2023 proposed operating budget is a net levy requirement of $11,276,000; the 2023 TLTI portion of the residential property tax rate is proposed at 0.00477906; and the 2023 proposed capital budget is proposed in the amount of $7,531,520 ($64,932 higher than originally presented).
The township was recently notified of the 2023 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) formula-based funding allocation, which is in the amount of $414,430.
This is higher than the amount included in the proposed 2023 budget and financial plan. The 2023 allocations are the first year that the formula is being calculated using forward looking current replacement values (CRVs) instead of closing cost balance values from the Financial Information Return, which, according to staff, made it challenging to estimate the 2023 amount.
The original financial plan estimated OCIF funding at $152,500. The financial plan has been updated to include $414,430 annually going forward.
It was noted that based on the increase to the OCIF funding, the transfers to capital reserve funds can be reduced while maintaining an overall balanced financial plan.
The 2023 capital budget was proposed at $7,466,558. However, based on discussion with the supplier, the township's fire chief has requested an increase of $50,000 for the new pumper truck ($800,000 original budget increased to $850,000), resulting in a total proposed 2023 capital budget of $7,516,558.
2023 Water and Wastewater Budgets and Rates
Township council has approved the proposed 2023 water and wastewater budgets and rates.
The proposed 2023 water operating budget is $341,100; the 2023 wastewater operating budget is proposed to be $321,000; and the proposed 2023 water capital budget is $37,302. The 2023 wastewater capital budget is proposed to be $150,000.
Council also approved amendments to the general rates and fees bylaw to reflect the 2023 utility rates in accordance with the council-approved rate study and financial plan.
Recreation Agreement with the Township of Athens
TLTI council has authorized the approval of the agreement between the Corporation of the Township of Athens and the Corporation of TLTI regarding recreation services for a period of four years.
The township maintains an agreement with the Township of Athens so that TLTI residents can have access to the recreation facilities, programs and services, which consists of use of the Community Centre, at a cost of $100 per family for the Athens and District Minor Hockey Association and for the Athens and District Figure Skating Club
The township pays the fees to Athens no later than June 30 of each year of the agreement based on names and addresses of TLTI residents registered for hockey and/or figure skating. The annual cost to TLTI has been an average of $2,420 over the last five years.
Recreation cost-sharing agreement
Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has authorized the Mayor and clerk to execute a recreation cost-sharing agreement with the Town of Gananoque regarding the Lou Jeffries Arena for a one-year term, with notification to negotiate for a new agreement for 2024.
The Lou Jeffries Arena, located in Gananoque, is the only indoor rink surface easily accessible for most of the township.
Recognizing the benefit to township residents, the township has participated in sharing the costs of operation and maintenance of the facility with the Town of Gananoque. In return for the township's participation, residents avoid paying the non-resident rate when using the facility.
The previous recreation cost-sharing agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2022.
The proposed contribution from TLTI for the Lou Jeffries Arena is $158,500 in 2023.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)