The Medicine Hat Catholic School Division will be having a mid-term break next week so St. Michael’s School held its Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday. The entirety of the ceremony was conducted and led by students.
Following the collective singing of O’ Canada, the choir performed Child of Peace. Various students then spoke about why we have Remembrance Day, how young soldiers were who went to war and the symbolism of poppies as the only flower that grew in the mud and destruction of WWI.
In class, the children were asked: What does Remembrance Day mean to us?
The posters they created were shown to the audience while some of the answers were read out.
Remembrance Day is a day to reflect on the brave men and women who fought for freedom and peace. A day to think about bravery, strength and honour. A day to pray for peace around the world, to remember how special Canada truly is, to thank the families who have lost loved ones to war. To celebrate and honour soldiers who are currently fighting for our country.
Several students delivered messages of their hope for peace and lit candles, which were placed on a memorial decorated with poppy wreaths. Following this the choir sang In Flanders Field, written during the First World War by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae.
We are here to remember all those who have died for us and those who are trying to keep peace in the world today. All stood for The Last Post, a bugle call to signal end of the day and a symbol of saying goodbye to fallen soldiers, followed by a minute of silence. A video of the song Highway of Heroes by The Trews followed and the ceremony closed with Grade 6 students performing the Peace Drum Song on their guitars accompanied by two students playing hand drums.