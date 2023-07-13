The southeastern part of the province remains an area of relative calm this wildfire season, with only a dozen small fires burning across the large fire district at press time Monday.
While other regions set records for the number of hectares burned and hundreds of residents cope with evacuation orders and alerts, early-summer rains seemed to have put a damper on wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre —for now, at least.
Only six fires were burning in the Valley Voice readership area at press time Monday. The latest was a .1-hectare fire burning on Gander Creek, above Krestova in the southern end of the Slocan Valley. Discovered on Monday, July 10, it’s listed as ‘out of control’ and is suspected to be lightning caused.
Two new spot fires were discovered the day before north of Nakusp, on Mount Islip and Mount Leary. The Mount Leary fire was larger, at .6 ha, while the Mount Islip fire was at .1 ha. Both fires were listed as ‘out of control’ at press time.
Other fires include the Wee Sandy Creek fire in Valhalla Park, discovered on July 1, but a week later had only spread to .08 ha. Fire officials described it as ‘being held,’ meaning it is “not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.” Two older fires continue to burn at the far northern end of Duncan Lake. The human-caused Beartrap Creek is the largest at 13 ha, while a fire at Coot Lake is about .13 ha in size.
No evacuation orders or alerts are currently in place in the southeast region, and none of the fires are threatening homes or infrastructure.
However, conditions are changing to hotter and dryer, and regular thunderstorms have been moving through the area the last week, bringing the chance of more lightning-caused fires. Forecasters expect sunny, dry and hot conditions for the readership area over the next week or so.
On Monday, officials extended the campfire ban across the entire province, adding the Southeast Fire Centre, which had previously been exempt.
The ban prohibits campfires and any larger open fires, grass burning, as well as fireworks, sky lanterns, and explosive targets, among others. Outdoor stoves used for cooking, heat or ambiance that burn charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel, or gaseous fuel (with flames less than 15 cm) are still allowed.
In the rest of the province, officials issued more than two dozen evacuation orders and alerts for communities in the central, northern and northwest parts of the province on Sunday. Thousands of lightning strikes sparked dozens of new fires over the weekend in the north – all out of control. More than 300 fires were burning in the province at press time.