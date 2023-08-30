The Township of Brock has issued a notice to all residents regarding an upcoming public meeting to discuss the introduction of a new sign bylaw. The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and will take place via Zoom.
The primary purpose of the proposed bylaw is to establish a comprehensive and transparent framework for the installation, usage, location, size, permitting and other related aspects of signs within the township.
Additional information will be made available online as part of the Sept. 25 council agenda. People interested can access the information once it’s available on the township’s website.
All members of the public can participate in the meeting by expressing their opinions on the proposed bylaw. Those unable to attend the meeting can submit written submissions to the clerk's department at clerks@brock.ca. Written submissions should also include a request for further notification if desired.
People can also make verbal representations in the meeting by registering with the clerk's department by noon on Friday, Sept. 22. To register, individuals can email clerks@brock.ca.
The public can share their feedback by participating in an online survey, which can be accessed at https://letstalkbrock.ca/sign-by-law. This survey provides an additional avenue for residents to contribute their thoughts and opinions on the proposed bylaw.
Fernando Lamanna, Brock clerk/deputy chief administrative officer, serves as the primary contact for inquiries. He can be reached at clerks@brock.ca or by phone at 705-432-2355.