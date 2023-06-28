Cobden -- At its June 7 meeting, Whitewater Region council passed the by-law to confirm tax rates resulting from the budget hammered out earlier in the year.
For residential properties, the total impact of 2023 tax rates is an increase of 4.69 per cent, amounting to $56.18 per $100,000 of assessment. This does not include water for residents using municipal water systems, available in the villages of Beachburg and Cobden, or sewer levies for residents who use that service which is available in Cobden only.
The municipality is responsible for collecting education taxes as well as the monies that must be remitted to the Renfrew County level of government. Of the tax dollars collected by Whitewater Region, 55 per cent stay in the municipality while 15 per cent goes to education and 30 per cent to the county.
Councillor Chris Olmstead called for better communications in future with ratepayers around property tax calculations and how tax levy requirements translate into tax dollars to be collected.
“I have heard a lot about nine per cent in tax increases, when in fact it’s 4.69 per cent,” he said. “Staff were inundated after we passed the nine per cent levy increase.” Councillor Mike Moore said for those with both water and sewer services, the total increase approaches nine per cent.
“If you live out in the country the increase is 4.69 per cent, but for the people who live in Cobden it could be closer to nine per cent if you add sewer and water,” he said.
Coun. Olmstead said that in his conversations with ratepayers, he has cautioned them about combining the figures but has emphasized the water, sewer and general taxation are all separate entities.
The first installment of the 2023 taxes will be due August 31 of this year.