Eight teams celebrated a sunny day on August 26 by playing eighteen holes and raising funds for the Evansburg Seniors Community Centre.
Audrey Triet, the chair of the organization, says the funds raised – approximately $4,600 – at this event will go toward the costs of the facility.
The day started off at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at the Pembina Golf Course. At lunch, the teams came back to the community centre to eat a meal prepared by the volunteers at the center and to get a good look at the silent auction items on display.
In the afternoon, they were on the course again until 4 p.m. before they were treated to a steak supper. They then announced the winners of each of the items, as well as the winner of the 50/50 draw. Those winnings went to Dwight and Amanda Raymond, who then donated their winnings to the cause.
Triet says they held their first tournament in 2022. She says that while the organization does receive some funding from Parkland County, it isn’t enough to cover the utilities for the building.
“It’s held so we can keep our doors open. It will pay all of our bills,” she says.
The tournament is a new addition to their roster of fundraisers in the community. She says on Canada Day, they held a barbecue fundraiser in her backyard and have participated in several community events to bring in donations.
The centre is open to anyone over the age of 55, says Triet. It’s a free drop-in space, where seniors can get together for a coffee, or get involved in activities with their peers.
“We have floor curling every Tuesday and Friday afternoon,” she says. “During the winter months, we have our Military Whist Tournaments.”
These tournaments involve senior centres from neighbouring communities as well. She says people from Breton, Tomahawk, and Drayton Valley are normally involved.
She says though membership is limited to members over 55, families are welcome to visit and participate in the activities, too.